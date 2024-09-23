Moscow’s Hicke, Sprague earn Rosa Parks awards

A Moscow High School senior and a longtime “pillar” in the Moscow community were celebrated Saturday for their commitment to social justice causes during a virtual event celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Student Laurel Hicke earned this year’s junior Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award and Kathy Sprague earned the senior award at the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast, which was held by Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 90 people attended the event.

The breakfast, hosted by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, normally takes place at Moscow Middle School.

“Laurel is one of the kindest and most humble students I have encountered in my 30 years of teaching,” said Lee Anne Eareckson, a Moscow High School teacher who virtually presented the award to Hicke.

Eareckson said Hicke is a student representative on the task force and serves as liaison to the high school’s Human Rights Club.

Last summer, Hicke helped run the task force’s food drive, which was the group’s most successful food drive ever. Eareckson said Hicke volunteered at MLK breakfasts for several years and helped organize and spoke at Moscow women’s marches.

Hicke said she was “incredibly honored” to receive the award and that the task force has taught her about dedication, kindness and impact.

“I’m unusually lucky I think to have the chance to learn from you and to be a part of all the inspiring work you’re doing,” Hicke said.