ARTISTRY-6, Cohort 2: ARTISTRY-6 cohort 2 is a potentially registrational single arm study of single agent nemvaleukin in patients with unresectable or metastatic mucosal melanoma. The trial’s primary endpoint is overall response rate evaluated per RECIST 1.1 by an independent central radiology review. Secondary endpoints include duration of response, time to response, disease control rate, progression-free survival, and safety.

Mucosal melanoma is a rare subtype of melanoma with poor prognosis and currently no approved treatment options. Nemvaleukin for the treatment of mucosal melanoma has received both FDA Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation.

Enrollment in this study is complete with 92 patients enrolled.

ARTISTRY-6, Cohort 2 Response Rate Assumptions and Rationale: The target response rate is 25%. At this target, the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval will exceed a 15% response rate.

Mural believes that in this rare and highly aggressive tumor with poor outcomes even in the first line setting, demonstrating durable responses with a response rate of 20-25% would be meaningful for patients, and would support a discussion with the FDA regarding a potential BLA submission and potential accelerated approval.

A potential accelerated approval would require confirmatory evidence to be agreed with and later submitted to the FDA for conversion to a regular approval. Discussions with FDA on a potential confirmatory evidence package are ongoing.

ARTISTRY-6 Timing:

The primary analysis will occur when all patients have a minimum follow-up of at least six months. In order to ensure adequate follow-up on all patients, Mural anticipates that the top-line readout will occur in the second quarter of 2025.

Potential accelerated approval with confirmatory evidence to be later submitted for conversion to regular approval.

Regulatory filing may be deferred if the ARTISTRY-7 study continues to final analysis, pending the final outcome.

Mural Oncology’s IL-18 Program:

Mural plans to nominate a development candidate for its IL-18 program by the end of 2024 and intends to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to the FDA in Q4 2025.

About Mural Oncology Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential, and reach, of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in mucosal melanoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer reading out in the first half of 2025. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Nemvaleukin Nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) is a novel, engineered cytokine designed to leverage antitumor effects of the IL-2 pathway while mitigating the hallmark toxicities that limit its use. Nemvaleukin selectively binds to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) and is sterically occluded from binding to the high-affinity IL-2R. Because of this molecular design, nemvaleukin treatment leads to preferential expansion of antitumor CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells, with minimal expansion of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Nemvaleukin is currently being evaluated in two potentially registrational late-stage trials.

About Mural Oncology’s IL-18 Program IL-18 is a potent immune-stimulating cytokine, but its efficacy is blunted by IL-18 binding protein (IL-18BP), a high affinity decoy receptor that binds to, and neutralizes, IL-18, thereby rendering it ineffective. Native IL-18’s potency is also limited by its short half-life. Mural Oncology’s novel approach to protein engineering is designed to mitigate these issues. First, Mural introduced mutations to IL-18 that eliminate binding to IL-18BP while minimally impacting the native IL-18 structure. Second, it fused IL-18 to protein scaffolds which extend the half-life and increase IL-18’s exposure. Together, these have demonstrated more durable immunological effect in preclinical studies. Mural intends to nominate a development candidate for its IL-18 program by the end of this year and file an IND submission by the end of 2025.

1 Edwards et al. “Comparison of toxicity and survival following intraperitoneal recombinant interleukin-2 for persistent ovarian cancer after platinum: twenty-four-hour versus 7-day infusion.” Journal of Clinical Oncology, November 1, 1997; Vlad et al. “A phase II trial of intraperitoneal interleukin-2 in patients with platinum-resistant or platinum-refractory ovarian cancer.” Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy, February 2010.