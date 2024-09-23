BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, as a two-time winner for all three awards including Best Company Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks and Benefits, and Best Company Work-Life Balance.

N-able Honored with All Three Comparably Awards This Quarter (Graphic: Business Wire)

Anchored by the core values to N-rich Lives, N-spire Others and N-joy the Journey, and regular, valuable input from N-ablites, N-able focuses on important aspects of the N-ablite journey like Total Rewards, Learning and Development, Diversity, Equality and Belonging, and other global initiatives to drive engagement. Achieving these 3 recognitions shows the power of investing in the employee experience to create a great culture.

Key aspects of a positive employee experience are highlighted through these Comparably recognitions, including a supportive work environment, growth opportunities, and work-life balance. The awards are determined based on anonymous feedback from current employees on Comparably.com over the past 12 months and then compared to companies of a similar size.

“Being recognized in these categories for our workplace culture is a reflection of our N-ablites’ collective commitment to excellence,” said Kathleen Pai, Chief People Officer at N-able. “We put our N-ablites at the center of everything we do and believe that fostering a positive work environment is key to driving innovation and success. These awards recognize our commitment to enhancing our culture, ensuring that N-able continues to be a place where our people can reach their fullest potential.”

N-able was also recognized by Comparably this year for Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best Company Outlook and Best HR Team.

To learn more about joining the N-able team, please visit the N-able careers page.

