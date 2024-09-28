EDMONTON, Alberta & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, and OncoHelix, a leader in precision diagnostics, today announced their partnership to provide ClarityDX Prostate® to healthcare providers and men in the Middle East.

ClarityDX Prostate uses biological data, clinical information, and AI-powered learning models to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, marking a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men and their healthcare providers in making more informed decisions about whether to proceed with a biopsy following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result or abnormal digital rectal examination (DRE) result.

OncoHelix provides advanced molecular diagnostics and immune profile testing to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through OncoHelix-coLAB, a state-of-the-art laboratory within Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi. This facility is a joint venture between OncoHelix and Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Middle East. The OncoHelix-coLAB facility will now also provide Nanostics’ ClarityDX Prostate diagnostic tool to men at risk of having aggressive prostate cancer. The addition of this test will further enhance patient diagnostics and treatment outcomes in the region.

“Partnering with OncoHelix, another Alberta-based company, to bring ClarityDX Prostate to men in the Middle East really shows how relevant Alberta-developed technology has become to the world,” said Dr. John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics and Bird Dogs Chair of Translational Oncology at the University of Alberta. “ClarityDX Prostate is a powerful diagnostic tool that can help identify men with aggressive prostate cancer early. We want all men to benefit from early detection leading to better outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nanostics to bring the ClarityDX Prostate test to the Middle East. This advanced diagnostic tool will empower healthcare providers with better, data-driven insights, enabling earlier detection and more targeted treatment for men at risk of aggressive prostate cancer in the region,” said Faisal Khan, CEO of OncoHelix.

ClarityDX Prostate is available in the USA as CDX Prostate from Protean BioDiagnostics. Go to https://www.proteanbiodx.com/cdxprostate#pcdx-order for more information and to order the test. In Canada, the test is available in most provinces through Nanostics’ CPSA-accredited lab in Alberta. Go to www.nanosticsdx.com for more information or to order the test. In Quebec, testing services are available from CDL Laboratories, visit cdllaboratories.com for information.

About OncoHelix

OncoHelix is a Calgary-based organization recognized in Canada and internationally as a leader in advanced molecular and immune diagnostics. The company has developed an exceptional precision oncology testing portfolio alongside a growing pipeline of wellness and reproductive health tests. OncoHelix is partnered with the Hematology Translational Lab (HTL) at the University of Calgary, forming one of the largest clinically-accredited lab diagnostics providers in Western Canada. OncoHelix also operates the state-of-the-art OncoHelix-coLAB in partnership with Burjeel Holdings in Abu Dhabi, bringing cutting edge diagnostic solutions closer to patients in the UAE and broader MENA region. Read more at: www.oncohelix.org. Follow OncoHelix on LinkedIn.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics Inc is a private Canadian company that develops and commercializes novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score that predicts the presence of diseases. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics’ lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, also called CDX Prostate in the United States, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com. Follow Nanostics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

