NCR Voyix Recognized as a Global Leader of Self-Checkout

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries, has once again been recognized by RBR Data Services, a division of Datos Insights, as the world’s largest provider of self-checkout technology extending more than two decades of leadership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926908499/en/

NCR Voyix recognized as the world's largest provider of self-checkout technology — leading for more than two decades. (Photo: Business Wire)

NCR Voyix is at the forefront with innovative software and services as retailers continue to explore various self-checkout modalities, including mobile applications, smart carts, hybrid systems, and tablets. This evolution in checkout technology highlights the importance of our adaptable platform that caters to this dynamic market.

“Retailers are rapidly diversifying their checkout experiences to meet consumer demands for efficiency and convenience. In response to this trend, NCR Voyix is committed to enhancing retail operations through our comprehensive suite of software and services. Our cloud-based commerce platform is designed to evolve, providing seamless integration and management capabilities,” said Eric Schoch, executive vice president and president, NCR Voyix Retail. “Our focus on software innovation allows us to offer scalable solutions that improve both customer and associate experiences.”

RBR Data Services found that an increasingly wide range of retailers are adopting SCO technology, from specialty to convenience stores. The NCR Voyix SCO solution helps businesses move quickly to address a challenging labor market, analyze shifting consumer trends and provide consumers with choice of how and where they go through the checkout experience.

About the report

Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2024 helps suppliers and industry participants understand trends and opportunities in the EPOS and self-checkout market. It provides vendors with data, analysis and insights for 53 markets across six regions.

About RBR Data Services

RBR Data Services, a division of Datos Insights, provides clients with independent and reliable data and insights through published research, consulting and bespoke data services. Our global research is used by the leading market participants in the cards and payments, retail technology and baking automation sectors.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.