Fleet, the open-source device management platform, today announced support for iOS devices, including iPads and iPhones. This support, along with its GitOps capabilities, patch management, and easy migration path, is driving fintech leaders to choose Fleet's open-source platform for MDM. This significant shift highlights Fleet’s growing influence in the device management space and demonstrates that even the most established financial institutions can transition away from legacy MDM.

MDM Migrations: Easier Than Expected

Switching MDMs isn't the obstacle it once was. With more options in the market and an increasing understanding of vendor lock-in, IT teams are motivated to take control of their device management strategies without the burden of costly cloud dependencies.

As organizations look for solutions that reduce costs and increase flexibility, the transition to Fleet has provided an answer for IT teams managing large-scale fleets looking for universal control. One financial institution, for instance, recently switched to Fleet after facing significant resource constraints in maintaining its own MDM instance.

“We want fewer vendors and fewer distractions between us and the operating systems we manage,” said Matt Carr, Engineering Manager, at a leading financial company.

A modern migration path, including the ability to preserve their current GitHub repo and adopt a GitOps workflow, was key in their decision. By embracing open-source flexibility and cross-platform support, they found a solution that was scalable, cost-effective, and perfectly suited for their future cloud-first strategy.

Open-Source vs The Cross-Platform Myth

Fleet’s latest release includes support for iOS and iPadOS devices alongside macOS, Windows, and Linux. Enterprises can now manage all their devices from a single, open platform including the ability to automatically enroll drop-shipped company-secured devices, manage apps, and remotely control OS settings. This simplifies device management while still providing the level of bare metal control enterprises require.

Fleet’s approach allows IT teams to tap directly into each operating system’s native capabilities while avoiding the headaches and limitations of proprietary tools. Financial companies that are traditionally risk-averse and security-conscious are embracing this model as they look to rationalize their IT spending and tool overlap.

A New Era for Device Management

By subverting vendor lock-in and providing an open migration path, Fleet is leading the charge in transforming device management.

"I believe in a future where our grandchildren can trust and understand the code that shapes their world, but we have a limited window to make that a reality," said Fleet’s CEO, Mike McNeil. "You can be empowered to make informed decisions and manage your devices the way you choose—not be forced to manage proprietary tools or locked into the cloud by vendors."

Fleet’s source code remains publicly available, constantly improving with contributions from the open-source community, ensuring that it meets the needs of every IT organization.