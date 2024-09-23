BAINBRIDGE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer”), a leading, next-generation biotechnology company focused on the production of biodegradable materials, and Ningbo Homelink Eco-iTech Co. Ltd. (“Homelink”), a leading manufacturer of disposable tableware, have announced commercial launch of home compostable extrusion coating biopolymers made with Danimer’s signature polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Nodax ®. Homelink’s cups, coated with Nodax ® PHA-based biopolymer, will offer their customers a home and industrially compostable, and fully repulpable alternative to traditional paper cups. The PHA biopolymer grade is designed to replace polyethylene and be used as a liquid barrier coating for paper cups.
The Homelink PHA lined cups have been fully certified by TÜV as home compostable, by BPI as commercially compostable, and have passed the first phase of the Western Michigan University repulpability/recyclability test as a repulpable cup. The cups are now proceeding with full certification for recyclability in paper systems.
While industrial compostable cups are established in the marketplace, these new PHA-based coated cups offer consumers an opportunity to dispose of them at home in compost bins or backyard compost piles, along with established commercial composting programs. Danimer’s PHA-based extrusion coating biopolymer has been certified as both home and industrial compostable by TÜV AUSTRIA, and commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI). To achieve home or industrial compostable certifications, products must pass strict tests for biodegradation, disintegration, ecotoxicity and regulated metals content within specific timeframes stipulated by consensus specifications such as ASTM D6868 and D8410.
Homelink’s products can be found in major grocery retailers, megastores, and quick service restaurants around the globe. Nodax ®, Danimer’s signature polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), is a 100% renewable and fully biodegradable biopolymer that can be used to formulate grades that replace a variety of traditional plastic products, particularly those that cannot be or are difficult to recycle. Homelink recently broke ground on a new extrusion facility in Thailand which will be utilized for producing the new cups.
“Danimer and Homelink share a common mission, we are committed to using alternative biomaterials to replace traditional plastics,” said Danimer Scientific’s CEO, Stephen Croskrey. “We are excited to partner with a world leader in disposable tableware to bring these home compostable cups to the market. “
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than two decades, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer holds more than 480 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit https://danimerscientific.com.
About Ningbo Homelink Eco-iTech Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Homelink Eco-iTech Co., Ltd. is a leading professional manufacturer in China for plastic cutlery, drinking straws, plastic cups & plates, food containers and other daily-use products. As one of the largest manufacturers of plastic tableware in the world, Homelink is dedicated to the research of biodegradable materials and is committed to working towards a greener planet by continuing our pursuit of decreasing the dependence on fossil fuel resins. Our product line now encompasses the manufacture of PLA/PBAT compostable bags, cPLA cutlery, plates and bowls, PHA and PLA based straws and a complete line of bagasse tableware.
Established in 2004, Ningbo Homelink has witnessed continuous growth due to its international standard of management and integrity in handling business. Homelink’s US office located in Southern California, was established in 2009 to service the North American market. You may reach Ningbo Homelink at info@nbhome-link.com or the US office at sales@nbhomelink.com for the inquiries specifically catered to the North American market.
