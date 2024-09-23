Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Nintendo Download: Save Hyrule with the Wisdom of Princess Zelda!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926882565/en/

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game is available now. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared throughout the kingdom. With a certain swordsman among the missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in this brand-new adventure in the Legend of Zelda series! Team up with the ethereal Tri and use the powerful Tri Rod to create “echoes” – imitations of things found in the environment – to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Plus, Zelda will have more abilities are her disposal to overcome obstacles in her way, including becoming a powerful swordfighter for a short time. Explore Hyrule, delve into deep dungeons (many of which are in the Still World that lies on the other side of the rifts) and make use of Princess Zelda’s full arsenal of skills to save the day! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game is available now.
    • EA SPORTS FC 25 * – Experience more ways to play and win for the club. Team up with friends** to play your favorite modes in the new 5v5 Rush and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. EA SPORTS FC 25 has the best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, with match data from the world’s top leagues powering how 19,000+ players from 700+ authentic clubs move, play, and win in every match. EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept. 27.
    • Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories. Play the 2010 classic with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii system. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more! For fans of the original and new fans alike – get ready for an adventure of truly “epic” proportions. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available now!

Pre-orders:

  • Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Speed by as Roadrunner, overpower with brute force as Elmer Fudd, outwit your opponents as Bugs Bunny and more in wacky sporting action! Control your favorite Looney Tunes character in this local co-op game for up to four players*** and play to their strengths across basketball, soccer, golf and tennis. Play iconic levels such as Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn and Martian Command Center while avoiding cartoony obstacles and gaining power-ups to incite chaos against your friends and family. Unleash the full ACME arsenal and disrupt your opponents in the wildest ways possible to win it all … but watch out for falling anvils! Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27.

Activities:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom My Nintendo Rewards – Get ready for the next chapter in the Legend of Zelda series with these My Nintendo rewards! Snag a Wanted Poster Tote Bag that features Princess Zelda on a wanted poster, virtual animated backgrounds so you can stand out in your next video call, and a set of 16 printable cards featuring characters and abilities from the game. Plus, you can get a themed wallpaper highlighting Princess Zelda herself without spending any Platinum Points! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/news.
  • My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes – The My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes**** is here, featuring a prize pack inspired by Princess Zelda’s wisdom and the kingdom of Hyrule! Enter now for a chance to win this collection of prizes, a great starting kit for just about any adventure! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Game requires a download of at least 31 GB via an Internet connection. You may also be required to create or link a Nintendo Account. MicroSD card (sold separately) may be required depending on your storage. Storage requirements may change, visit x.ea.com/ea/FC-Switch for details.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. This game does not support Save Data Cloud backup. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch/online

*** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

**** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12:00 p.m. PT on 9/19/2024 and ends at 11:00 p.m. PT on 1/7/2025. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/ ); (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046, (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes page ( https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046 ) as stated in Official Rules. There will be five (5) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom - Technical Adventure Backpack (ARV $110.99 USD), one (1) The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom - 34 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle (ARV $76.99 USD), one (1) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Tapestry - Hyrule (ARV $59.99 USD), and one (1) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Still World (ARV USD 59.99). Total ARV of all prizes: $1,539.80 USD. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply ( https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point ). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/events/rules/mynintendo-legend-of-zelda-echoes-of-wisdom-sweepstakes/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3,Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/tools-for-parents/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926882565/en/

CONTACT: Eddie Garcia

Golin

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin

Golin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 08:59 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926882565/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy