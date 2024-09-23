Nintendo Download: Save Hyrule with the Wisdom of Princess Zelda!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game is available now. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared throughout the kingdom. With a certain swordsman among the missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in this brand-new adventure in the Legend of Zelda series! Team up with the ethereal Tri and use the powerful Tri Rod to create “echoes” – imitations of things found in the environment – to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Plus, Zelda will have more abilities are her disposal to overcome obstacles in her way, including becoming a powerful swordfighter for a short time. Explore Hyrule, delve into deep dungeons (many of which are in the Still World that lies on the other side of the rifts) and make use of Princess Zelda’s full arsenal of skills to save the day! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game is available now. EA SPORTS FC 25 * – Experience more ways to play and win for the club. Team up with friends** to play your favorite modes in the new 5v5 Rush and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. EA SPORTS FC 25 has the best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, with match data from the world’s top leagues powering how 19,000+ players from 700+ authentic clubs move, play, and win in every match. EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept. 27. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories. Play the 2010 classic with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii system. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more! For fans of the original and new fans alike – get ready for an adventure of truly “epic” proportions. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available now!



Pre-orders:

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports – Speed by as Roadrunner, overpower with brute force as Elmer Fudd, outwit your opponents as Bugs Bunny and more in wacky sporting action! Control your favorite Looney Tunes character in this local co-op game for up to four players*** and play to their strengths across basketball, soccer, golf and tennis. Play iconic levels such as Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn and Martian Command Center while avoiding cartoony obstacles and gaining power-ups to incite chaos against your friends and family. Unleash the full ACME arsenal and disrupt your opponents in the wildest ways possible to win it all … but watch out for falling anvils! Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27.

Activities:

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom My Nintendo Rewards – Get ready for the next chapter in the Legend of Zelda series with these My Nintendo rewards! Snag a Wanted Poster Tote Bag that features Princess Zelda on a wanted poster, virtual animated backgrounds so you can stand out in your next video call, and a set of 16 printable cards featuring characters and abilities from the game. Plus, you can get a themed wallpaper highlighting Princess Zelda herself without spending any Platinum Points! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/news .

My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes – The My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes**** is here, featuring a prize pack inspired by Princess Zelda’s wisdom and the kingdom of Hyrule! Enter now for a chance to win this collection of prizes, a great starting kit for just about any adventure! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046 .

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals .

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Game requires a download of at least 31 GB via an Internet connection. You may also be required to create or link a Nintendo Account. MicroSD card (sold separately) may be required depending on your storage. Storage requirements may change, visit x.ea.com/ea/FC-Switch for details.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. This game does not support Save Data Cloud backup. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch/online

*** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

**** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12:00 p.m. PT on 9/19/2024 and ends at 11:00 p.m. PT on 1/7/2025. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/ ); (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046, (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom Sweepstakes page ( https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/02cd6fb1b5ebc046 ) as stated in Official Rules. There will be five (5) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom - Technical Adventure Backpack (ARV $110.99 USD), one (1) The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom - 34 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle (ARV $76.99 USD), one (1) The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom Tapestry - Hyrule (ARV $59.99 USD), and one (1) The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom - Still World (ARV USD 59.99). Total ARV of all prizes: $1,539.80 USD. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply ( https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point ). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/events/rules/mynintendo-legend-of-zelda-echoes-of-wisdom-sweepstakes/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3,Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.