TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (“Nuvo”), a pioneer in remote pregnancy monitoring, filed a motion on September 10, 2024 to retain Intrepid Investment Bankers (“Intrepid”) to act as its investment banker for the process of exploring and reviewing strategic alternatives as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 process pending before the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

“We are committed to evaluating a range of strategic options to maximize value for our stakeholders,” said Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvo. “As part of this effort, our Board of Directors has approved the retention of certain legal and financial advisors, including Intrepid, and is focused on achieving an efficient outcome that will allow for the continued development and distribution of the Nuvo pregnancy monitoring system for patients and providers.”

Nuvo intends to continue to manage and operate its business under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and the orders of the Bankruptcy Court. Potential alternatives, to be explored further and evaluated during the review process, may include a plan of reorganization and investment for future growth, and/or the licensing, sale or divestiture of some, or all, of the company's proprietary technologies.

There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or as to the timing of any such agreements or transactions.

