Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) Named 2024 Best Practices Winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its industry-leading efforts to advance innovation, improve education and support enforcement, Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of CommerceDivision of Liquor Control (DOLC) and JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS), has been honored with the prestigious StateWays Overall Best Practices Award for 2024. OHLQ has undergone transformation and growth since the brand was established over eight years ago to use profits from the sale of high-proof liquor in Ohio to fund job creation and bring new capital investment to the state.

DOLC’s Licensing Section currently regulates approximately 27,000 private companies throughout the state that manufacture, distribute, or sell beer, wine, and low-proof mixed beverages. In addition, the Division’s Investigative Services Unit physically inspects all liquor permit applicants and licensed permit holders to ensure compliance with Ohio laws.

The inventory management system has been overhauled, distribution has improved drastically, new retail locations have been added, and the Liquor Enterprise Service Center was created to serve as the central nervous system of operations. In addition, a new B2B communications platform was released with impressive engagement rates and OHLQ has launched numerous successful marketing efforts. Wholesale ordering has never been easier for Ohio’s more than 14,000 permit holders, and OHLQ has taken a proactive approach to social responsibility.

As a result of these and additional efforts, Ohio is now ranked second in dollar sales among the 17 control jurisdictions. These best-in-class efforts are being recognized by the spirits industry.

Since the creation of JOBS in 2013, JobsOhio has been funded solely from the profits of sales of spirituous liquor in Ohio, not from taxes. All liquor sales in Ohio occur at private “agencies,” or stores that sell liquor. These include large chain grocery stores, mid-sized regional groceries, and independently owned shops.

“I could not be more proud of this extraordinary honor,” said Jackie DeGenova, DOLC Superintendent. “This is a clear result of our unique partnership and the team that dedicates so much time and effort to its success.” One of the standout initiatives that propelled OHLQ to this recognition was the Whiskey Gold Rush, launched in May 2023. This first-of-its-kind bottle lottery invited customers to enter for a chance to purchase a bottle of Blanton’s Gold, a highly sought-after whiskey, at one of 101 participating retail locations.

“The collaboration between DOLC and JOBS has been a spectacular success for Ohio, maximizing the revenue that fuels JobsOhio’s economic development efforts,” said Lorraine Terry, Vice President of JOBS. “The Enterprise operates for the betterment of all Ohioans by using the profits from the sale of high-proof liquor in Ohio to fund job creation and bring new capital investment to the state. Cheers to economic prosperity!”

Another initiative that was recognized, Irish Cask and Craft, was OHLQ’s collaboration with Ireland's Bord Bia resulting in the largest-ever collection of craft, limited-production, and single-cask Irish whiskey and gin throughout Ohio. Events held across Ohio attracted members of Ohio’s bar and restaurant communities to sample premium products and connect with distillers and brand ambassadors. More than 20 renowned distilleries participated and connected with nearly 200 on-premise buyers.

Mark McLaughlin, Global Brand Ambassador and Whiskey Specialist at Dead Rabbit Whiskey, said, “The relationships fostered by the Ohio Liquor team through Bord Bia were palpable throughout the event. This success could serve as a compelling case study to replicate across the USA.”

Additional programs and initiatives that aided in OHLQ’s Best of the Best award included the following: