Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

On The Border Celebrates National Taco Day with $10 Endless Tacos Deal

Dallas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, Associated Press

Dallas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Taco Day by extending its Endless Tacos deal through Sunday, October 13. For only $10, guests can choose from pulled chicken tinga and seasoned ground beef tacos when they dine in at participating On The Border restaurants. On top of that, for an extra $3, guests can upgrade to enjoy endless brisket or Southwest chicken tacos.

“Nothing brings family, friends, teammates, colleagues, or complete strangers together like tacos,” says Chris Rockwood, chief operating officer at On The Border. “That really holds true now that fun has no limits with $10 Endless Tacos. Our guests have loved this promotion, so we are giving them another two weeks of it!”

There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday, soccer victory, or meal out with friends than to gather together for endless tacos. This offer through October 13 ensures your family and friends get their bang for their buck and leave the restaurant full and satisfied.

“Our tacos are delicious on their own but of course pair nicely with our award-winning margaritas and our famous queso,” adds Rockwood. “Your next gathering will love the fun and flavor, and your wallet will love that we extended this limited-time deal!”

To find an On The Border location near you, view the menu, or order online, visit www.ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. On The Border is known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas. With 124 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally, it's a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Renee Cossman 817-716-3509 renee@cossmanpr.com

