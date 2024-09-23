HEATH, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Bobbie, the mom-founded and led pediatric nutrition company, today announced the retail expansion of its USDA Organic certified and American-made, European-inspired infant formulas to Whole Foods Market stores across the country. Bobbie’s Organic and Organic Gentle Infant Formulas will now be available at approximately 500 stores in the baby food aisle to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, USDA Organic baby formula..

Bobbie’s unique recipe is the only USDA Organic and EU Organic Certified formula that meets both EU nutritional standards and FDA requirements, giving parents seeking a European-style infant formula a safe, regulated option manufactured here in the United States.

While all infant formulas sold in the U.S. must meet baseline nutritional needs, Bobbie believes unprecedented quality comes from carefully selected ingredient sourcing. Bobbie’s Organic milk from grass-fed cows is from American farms nationwide, supporting small family farmers. Their expeller-pressed Organic fat blend is processed without solvents or hexane, and grown without persistent pesticides (like glyphosate). Their DHA is sourced from microalgae, not fish, as a sustainable option, and is the only US infant formula to meet EU DHA standards (the U.S. does not require DHA in infant formula).

“At Bobbie, we believe that Formula is Food. Just as we set a new bar for American formulas rooted in simple, organic recipes, Whole Foods set a new bar for sourcing and selling organics in the U.S. Their scrupulous decision to place Bobbie on store shelves speaks to the shared standards our companies have for food. For us, that starts with what is most often our baby’s first food: formula,” said Laura Modi, Bobbie CEO and Co-Founder. “Just as Whole Foods believes that shoppers deserve quality and transparency, we believe parents deserve to understand the ingredients in their baby’s formula—and where they come from. Bobbie empowers parents to make informed and confident choices about what they feed their baby, and with Bobbie in the aisles of Whole Foods Markets across the country, we’re able to expand access to two Organic formulas that already feed hundreds of thousands of babies here in the U.S.”

Bobbie prioritizes rigorous quality standards and unprecedented clean certification as the first-ever infant formula to receive both the Clean Label Project Purity Award and certification as a Pesticide-Free product. Whole Foods Market, known for its mission-driven approach and dedication to providing the highest-quality natural and organic foods, and sourcing locally and domestically when possible, aligns with Bobbie’s commitment to quality nutrition and simple ingredients.

“Whole Foods Market is thrilled to welcome Bobbie to our family,” said Yesenia Juergens, Family Care Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market.

This marks Bobbie’s second major retail expansion after two years of exclusively being sold at Target stores nationwide. Bobbie’s online store with a subscription based model was the first of its kind in the industry and has served more than 500,000+ parents.

Bobbie launched in January 2021, selling four times more product than forecasted in its first year, making it the fastest-growing American infant formula company. Today, Bobbie nourishes babies in every state across the country and works to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, that supports all feeding journeys.

Whole Foods Market shoppers can find Bobbie at the majority of stores across the country. They will also be available at the new Whole Foods Market Daily Shop concept store located in the Upper East Side of New York City which opened in September of this year. Bobbie Organic and Organic Gentle will be available in 14.1 oz cans and priced at $30.99 and $32.99, respectively. Bobbie is also available at hibobbie.com, with an exclusive subscription option offered only through their website.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is a purpose-driven organic pediatric nutrition company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison. Founded in 2018, Bobbie hit the market with its original European-inspired formula in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula in the U.S. Today, it’s proud to be the only mom-founded and led infant formula brand in the U.S.. and the fastest-growing in the U.S. since the 1980s. Bobbie is focused on providing purposefully sourced, USDA Organic products made with simple ingredients—crafted right here in America, for American families. For more information, visit www.hibobbie.com.