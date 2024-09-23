Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 22, 2024

Outdoor Brief

Northwest River Supplies will host the 5 Point Adventure Film Festival On the Road Tour

MOSCOW — Northwest River Supplies will host the 5 Point Adventure Film Festival On the Road Tour on Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre here.

The company, also known as NRS, is based in Moscow and is the world’s leading supplier of rafting, kayaking and paddle board equipment. The festival is a collection of the top short adventure films of the year.

“Our On The Road tour delivers audiences the best outdoor films of 2024,” said Charlie Turnbull, 5 Point’s Director of Programming. “It’s 5 Point distilled — two hours of the highest quality, most compelling adventure storytelling complete with special guests and a great emcee. Plus, every ticket purchase directly supports a local non-profit.”

Proceeds from the showing will be donated to the Palouse Land Trust.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with 5 Point to bring these breathtaking films to our community. It’s a special chance to experience the spirit of adventure on the big screen while supporting a cause close to our hearts,” said Cassie Sears, NRS Flagship Sales and Marketing manager. “By attending this event, people will connect with powerful storytelling and help contribute to the important work of the Palouse Land Trust. It’s an inspiring way to give back while enjoying a night of excitement.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3B86oRd.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45. The evening will feature special guests and gear giveaways.

