Outdoor Brief

Northwest River Supplies will host the 5 Point Adventure Film Festival On the Road Tour

MOSCOW — Northwest River Supplies will host the 5 Point Adventure Film Festival On the Road Tour on Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre here.

The company, also known as NRS, is based in Moscow and is the world’s leading supplier of rafting, kayaking and paddle board equipment. The festival is a collection of the top short adventure films of the year.

“Our On The Road tour delivers audiences the best outdoor films of 2024,” said Charlie Turnbull, 5 Point’s Director of Programming. “It’s 5 Point distilled — two hours of the highest quality, most compelling adventure storytelling complete with special guests and a great emcee. Plus, every ticket purchase directly supports a local non-profit.”