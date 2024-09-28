Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call

The post said the person was reported to be armed and suicidal. Based on this information, the school was immediately notified and placed on lockdown.

Deputies, troopers and medical responders from the Pullman Fire Department responded. The post said law enforcement were unable to establish contact with the resident at the home, and verified the incident was a false report.

Authorities believe the call was from out of the area and possibly out of the country, according to the post. The agency would like to remind the public false reporting is a criminal offense, and is very disruptive as it often ties up a significant number of first responders.