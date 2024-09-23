Panasonic Connect Launches Let’s note™ FV4 in the U.S.

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced the launch of the Let’s note™ FV4 enterprise laptop in the U.S. Let’s note FV4 is a versatile, high-performance laptop designed for professionals working indoors, on the go, or in hybrid work environments. It delivers advanced computing and productivity engineered in a portable and secure laptop for today’s dynamic work styles.
“Enterprise and office- or desk-based customers need laptops that go beyond high performance. Devices must also be secure, reliable, and dependable from first to last deployment,” said Dominick Passanante, vice president of Panasonic Connect of North America. “Let’s note FV4 meets this demand, designed with the current and future needs of our customers in mind. Built on the rich history of engineering excellence at Panasonic and backed by industry-leading services and support, Let’s note FV4 emerges as the ideal computing solution for employees, IT, and management alike.”
Let’s note FV4 is tailored for customers that are office-based or hybrid across the enterprise, public sector, energy, utilities, home healthcare and higher education industries. It combines productivity, reliability, and security – without the need for full-scale ruggedness. Let’s note FV4 elevates the worker experience, empowering users to thrive in the modern workplace where flexible computing is key to operational excellence.
Panasonic Connect also delivers a suite of deployment, engineering, and warranty services to optimize the value and functionality of the Let's note FV4. This includes a software stack that extends beyond mobile device management, offering real-time visibility into device health across an entire fleet, while protecting devices from security threats at the BIOS level. Let's note FV4 and Panasonic Connect offer peace of mind, full-scale support, and confidence in meeting the high requirements of its customers.
Let’s note FV4 Features:
Let’s note FV4 is available for purchase now. For complete product details and to learn more, please visit our website: https://connect.na.panasonic.com/LetsnoteFV4
About Panasonic Connect North America
Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group ’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.
