Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow

This week, the Latah County Historical Society opened its newest exhibit, “A Portrait of Mid-Century Moscow: The Teenaged Photography of Rick Jones” at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center. The photographs on display are only a tiny glimpse into what we at LCHS call the Rick Jones Collection: a sprawling stockpile of almost 1,500 negatives taken by Jones as a student in high school and college between 1948 and 1956.

Donated to the Historical Society in 2016 and digitized in 2019 thanks to a grant from the Idaho State Historical Society, very little information was available as to their provenance or background, although it was immediately obvious that they were something special. Eventually, through some creative sleuthing, we were able to find and contact Rick Jones, who graciously shared his background with us, as well as the who/what/where behind many of the photos in the collection.

Jones became a photography enthusiast in the eighth grade while working at Hodgins Drug Store. Throughout his time at Moscow High School and the University of Idaho, he took photos for both school’s newspapers and yearbooks, as well as freelancing for local newspapers and television. His images appeared in a wide variety of publications, including The Idaho Engineer and Life magazine. The latter, published in the November 1954 issue, showed UI football coach Skip Stahley at the moment the Vandals beat Washington State College (now WSU) for the first time in more than 30 years.

This collection is remarkable not only because of its demonstration of Jones’ skill and knowledge of photographic technique, but also because it is such a clear snapshot of life for the average teenager in Moscow, Idaho, during that time. Another especially intriguing element in these photos is that, in many ways, they show a world that just doesn’t exist anymore.