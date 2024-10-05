Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Nearby History Elaina Pierson
Nearby History Elaina Pierson
Elaina Pierson
Elaina Pierson
Rick Jones poses with his camera, circa 1952-56.
Rick Jones poses with his camera, circa 1952-56.Latah County Historical Society
The Moscow High School marching band is pictured circa 1948-52.
The Moscow High School marching band is pictured circa 1948-52.Latah County Historical Society
�Robbers� are pictured in a staged bank robbery outside the First Trust & Savings Bank at Third and Main Streets circa 1948-52.
�Robbers� are pictured in a staged bank robbery outside the First Trust & Savings Bank at Third and Main Streets circa 1948-52.Latah County Historical Society
Hurdlers are photographed at a University of Idaho track meet circa 1952-56.
Hurdlers are photographed at a University of Idaho track meet circa 1952-56.Latah County Historical Society
Couples partner up at a Western-themed dance circa 1948-56.
Couples partner up at a Western-themed dance circa 1948-56.Latah County Historical Society

This week, the Latah County Historical Society opened its newest exhibit, “A Portrait of Mid-Century Moscow: The Teenaged Photography of Rick Jones” at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center. The photographs on display are only a tiny glimpse into what we at LCHS call the Rick Jones Collection: a sprawling stockpile of almost 1,500 negatives taken by Jones as a student in high school and college between 1948 and 1956.

Donated to the Historical Society in 2016 and digitized in 2019 thanks to a grant from the Idaho State Historical Society, very little information was available as to their provenance or background, although it was immediately obvious that they were something special. Eventually, through some creative sleuthing, we were able to find and contact Rick Jones, who graciously shared his background with us, as well as the who/what/where behind many of the photos in the collection.

Jones became a photography enthusiast in the eighth grade while working at Hodgins Drug Store. Throughout his time at Moscow High School and the University of Idaho, he took photos for both school’s newspapers and yearbooks, as well as freelancing for local newspapers and television. His images appeared in a wide variety of publications, including The Idaho Engineer and Life magazine. The latter, published in the November 1954 issue, showed UI football coach Skip Stahley at the moment the Vandals beat Washington State College (now WSU) for the first time in more than 30 years.

This collection is remarkable not only because of its demonstration of Jones’ skill and knowledge of photographic technique, but also because it is such a clear snapshot of life for the average teenager in Moscow, Idaho, during that time. Another especially intriguing element in these photos is that, in many ways, they show a world that just doesn’t exist anymore.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

One prime example of this is a series of 17 photos that show an obviously staged bank robbery, train heist and gunfight. According to Jones, these were taken for the April Fools’ edition of the Wocsomonian, the MHS school paper. The group of young men got permission to stage the holdup in and around First Trust & Savings Bank at Third and Main Streets. This included acting out a standoff with actual police officers in the alley behind the building, then moving to the railway station to commandeer a train for an attempted getaway (spoiler alert: things don’t turn out in the robbers’ favor in the end).

The gangsters’ pea coats were loaned by Tri-State Outfitters, then known as a war surplus store, while the Moscow Police Department was kind enough to let them borrow several long guns, handguns and a Thompson submachine gun. The young men later learned that a dentist with an office across the street from the bank was on the verge of grabbing his own gun and running out to help the police before he realized the scene was staged. Imagine anything like this happening today, especially orchestrated by a group of high school kids!

Other notable images in the collection are clearly taken from locations that would be nearly impossible for the average citizen to access today. These include a number of downtown rooftops, including one used to document a 1953 fire in the building right next door. Another series of photos were taken in and around the current “I” water tower at the University of Idaho as it was being built. Visible in the background is the old “I” tower just feet away, with the campus and the city spread out below and Moscow Mountain in the distance.

These images and more will be available for viewing at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce through the month of October, with an Artwalk reception Oct. 17. We are also in the process of getting the entire collection available to view through the LCHS online collections hub. Everyone at the historical society is very excited to share such a fun and fascinating medley of mid-century Moscow.

Pierson works as the office coordinator at the Latah County Historical Society, where she is able to make great use of her own enthusiasm for photography.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 5
Births
Local NewsOct. 5
Colfax man receives extraordinary sentence for assaulting a ...
Local NewsOct. 5
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsOct. 5
Public Records
Related
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Local NewsOct. 5
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
Local NewsOct. 5
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Local NewsOct. 4
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Local NewsOct. 4
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy