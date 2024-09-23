March 26, 2025,Carnegie Hall, New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Michael Dorf Presents announces the 20th annual Music Of tribute concert – this year celebrating the incredible work of Patti Smith – will take place at the prestigious Carnegie Hall on March 26, 2025. This landmark event not only honors Smith’s influential career but also marks the 20th anniversary of Michael Dorf's renowned Carnegie Hall series.

2025 will be the 50th anniversary of Smith’s debut album Horses, recorded at Electric Lady Studios and widely considered one of punk rock’s seminal albums. Horses demonstrated Smith’s background in rock music and poetry, has influenced generations of artists, and has appeared on numerous lists of the greatest albums of all time.

The Michael Dorf Presents team is thrilled to be working with Smith, along with her long-time musical director, Tony Shanahan. The Celebration of Patti Smith is set to be an unforgettable evening, full of spectacular performances and surprises.

As Dorf approaches the 40th anniversary of his illustrious career in live music production, starting with the founding of The Knitting Factory in 1986, this event holds special significance. Dorf, who also founded City Winery, has a long history of giving back that began with his Carnegie Hall/Music Of series in 2004. For two decades, the Music Of series has honored the music of legendary musicians, including the likes of Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne. Smith herself has participated as a performer in several of the previous tributes, including those for her friend Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., and others, making her uniquely familiar with this event.

These sold-out shows have not only celebrated musical greatness, but directed 100% of all net proceeds – $100,000 annually and $2 million in total – to a diverse group of non-profit organizations dedicated to music education. These beneficiaries include Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.