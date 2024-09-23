PGA Tour Champion Joins SHARx Prescription Sourcing Initiative

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

SHARx, a patient advocacy and supply-chain management company addressing the nation’s out of control drug prices, announced today that PGA Tour winner and 4-time NCAA all-American golfer Gary Hallberg will serve as a SHARx ambassador. SHARx ambassadors espouse the virtues of alternatives to overpaying for exorbitantly priced medications. A booming grassroots initiative, called the Rising Tides Army, empowers the end user of health care to find a seat at the table.

Hallberg joined SHARx CEO Corey Durbin on the latest Rising Tides podcast. He discussed growing up a golfer in Illinois, receiving the prestigious Arnold Palmer scholarship, winning on the PGA Tour, and witnessing a family member struggle to afford needed medications. “I have seen the kind of pressure that restricted access to care because of price put on my family,” said Hallberg. “By providing viable sourcing options, SHARx is living their mission to create ‘healthcare that works for everyone,’ and I am proud to be a part of it,” he added.

Self-funded employers now find it increasingly difficult to offer health care that covers high-priced specialty medications and injectables. In a typical health plan, 6% of the medications account for roughly 86% of the drug spend, forcing employers to make impossible choices between the health of their employees and their financial solvency. By vetting ethical sourcing solutions for these medications, SHARx shines on their behalf, never marking up the costs of drugs it helps source.

SHARx CEO Corey Durbin said, “Gary and I talk a lot about the focus, determination and dedication it takes to succeed at the highest level of anything. He has seen the SHARx team in action and knows firsthand the impact that it can have on their lives. Together, we are driven by this purpose and are calling many more to join us in our mission.”

SHARx helps employers ethically provide access for the employees and families through their use of a myriad of sourcing solutions. With fiduciary plan oversight lawsuits presently in the courts, SHARx allows an employer to do what employees want them to do – manage the out-of-control cost of their drug spend through world class supply-chain management and procurement.

Hallberg joins former U.S. Congressman Heath Shuler, former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler and U.S. Open winner Steve Jones, all of whom recently joined the Rising Tides Army. The Rising Tides Army is committed to raising awareness of issues surrounding price discrepancies in life saving medications across the United States and advocating for solutions that will improve access to those medications by lowering the cost for Americans in need.

About SHARx

SHARx is a supply chain management and procurement patient advocacy organization working with employer healthcare plans to address the exorbitant cost of high-cost and specialty medications for their employees. Expertly analyzing each individual situation, SHARx pursues the most appropriate sourcing options based upon those qualifications. Members get the drugs they need, and the employer can take comfort in knowing that ‘white-glove’ service will lead their team member through the healthcare maze. SHARx charges a monthly subscription fee to the employer, creating a more equitable business agreement that offers unmatched savings for members and incredible flexibility for plan managers.