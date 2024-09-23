VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PHNM) (OTCQX®: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) (“Phenom” or the “Company”), focused on gold and vanadium in Nevada, today announced that Paul Cowley, President & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 2nd, 2024.

DATE: October 2nd TIME: 10:30am EST LINK: https://bit.ly/3z584tW Available for 1x1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights