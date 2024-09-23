ST. JOHN — The Port of Whitman County has entered into agreements to purchase property in downtown St. John.
The Port announced in a news release Wednesday it partnered with Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics to build a new clinic located at the corner of Front and Main streets.
Hospital staff first approached Port commissioners in June about the potential brownfield site. The news release says the Colfax hospital had been interested in the property since 2021, however officials determined the location was contaminated and needed to be cleaned up before any further developments.
The Port plans to apply for federal cleanup funding to address any contamination if it gains ownership of the property. The news release says the local government agency would then lease the site to the hospital to build the new clinic.
The property is divided into two parcels, according to the news release. One is owned by Dennis and Penny Hinds while the other is owned by the Whitman County Fire Protection District 2. Media and Community Outreach Manager Rebekah Huber said both parcels total to $70,000.
Local officials will discuss plans for the new clinic during the St. John Town Council meeting Oct. 14. The news release said the Port anticipates closing on the property by Oct. 31.
