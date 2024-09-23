ST. JOHN — The Port of Whitman County has entered into agreements to purchase property in downtown St. John.

The Port announced in a news release Wednesday it partnered with Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics to build a new clinic located at the corner of Front and Main streets.

Hospital staff first approached Port commissioners in June about the potential brownfield site. The news release says the Colfax hospital had been interested in the property since 2021, however officials determined the location was contaminated and needed to be cleaned up before any further developments.