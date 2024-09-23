Prescribed fire is one of the key tools used by land managers to reduce the risk of future wildfires and the Forest Service is sometimes criticized for falling short of its prescribed fire treatment goals. But the tool also comes with some risks, namely the tiny fraction of prescribed fires that escape control.

In 2022, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore ordered a 90-day halt to prescribed burning to allow for a review of protocols. The chief cited extreme fire conditions at the time as the reason for the pause, but it also followed a prescribed fire in New Mexico that escaped and became one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history.

Moore lifted the pause later that summer and directed agency fire officials to implement a set of recommendations designed to reduce the risk that prescribed fires will escape and grow into large fires.