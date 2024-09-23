Princeton TMX Named to FreightWaves 2025 FreightTech 100

FORT WAYNE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Princeton TMX, a leading multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves. The seventh annual FreightTech 100 spotlights the most innovative companies in the freight technology sector.

Princeton TMX’s multi-modal TMS automates complex transactions by simplifying the entire transportation planning and execution process, providing shippers with better rates, better lanes and lower risk. The comprehensive system helps facilitate intermodal transport by letting shippers manage truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), rail and barge seamlessly on one platform. Companies can also manage both third-party carriers and private fleets, giving them greater visibility into capacity and enabling them to make informed decisions about how to allocate resources most efficiently.

“Being recognized in the FreightTech 100 validates the hard work and innovation that our team has put forth into developing solutions that truly make a difference for our customers,” said Mark McEntire, CEO of Princeton TMX. “We are proud of this recognition and remain committed to delivering technologies that help our customers become more efficient, sustainable and cost-efficient shippers.”

Princeton TMX’s platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze real-time and historical data, offering prescriptive recommendations that allow logistics teams to make informed decisions. The system also provides real-time reporting, offering up-to-the-minute data on shipment status, carrier performance, costs, and more.

In 2024, Princeton TMX integrated OpenTug’s marine logistics capabilities into its TMS, allowing shippers to easily book and manage terminal, barge and vessel capacity within the platform. The company also introduced an embedded sustainability tool that allows shippers to track their carbon emissions at the point of shipment execution. This real-time data enables companies to make more eco-conscious decisions, optimize routes for fuel efficiency and select carriers with strong sustainability practices.

McEntire added, “The logistics industry is undergoing a revolution, where cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, automation and predictive analytics are transforming how freight is managed and optimized. These innovations are critical to combating rising transportation costs, navigating increasingly complex transportation networks and reaping the benefits of greater operational visibility. Princeton TMX is at the forefront of this movement, delivering innovative solutions that help manufacturers thrive in today’s fast-evolving logistics landscape.”

The FreightTech 100 list is selected by a panel of journalists, analysts and experts chosen by FreightWaves. Companies named to the list were selected out of nearly 900 nominations.

Ready to experience the future of transportation management? Visit www.princetontmx.com today to learn more about how our platform can help you revolutionize your logistics strategy.

About Princeton TMX