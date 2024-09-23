LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company has leveraged its early access privileges to Relativity aiR for Review to help clients reduce costs and accelerate project times with cutting-edge, unique approaches to data challenges.

Relativity’s aiR for Review helps ProSearch clients navigate vast amounts of data faster than ever, ensuring they focus on high value work. The Generative AI-powered tool enables teams to conduct review and investigations more efficiently, with high-quality results. From identifying key documents early in the case to streamlining relevance and issue reviews, aiR for Review enhances legal strategies and mitigates the risks associated with traditional review methods.

“We’re grateful to have been part of Relativity’s Limited General Availability release earlier this year,” said Joe Pirrotta, Director of Review Services and AI Innovation Committee Chair at ProSearch. “This opportunity has allowed us to leverage aiR for Review to help a client quickly and efficiently respond to subpoenas and internal investigations by returning sets of responsive documents without the need for a costly, lengthy review by subject matter experts and bloated review teams. We have also seen success using aiR for Review’s citation feature on a regulatory matter to identify redaction criteria for sensitive business information. We can confidently say that the hype is justified – these solutions deliver transformative results when applied to live data.”

Relativity aiR for Review offers: