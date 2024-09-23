Prosecution objects to Kohberger’s death penalty challenge

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office filed multiple objections to Bryan Kohberger’s requests to strike the death penalty in his case this week.

Kohberger’s attorneys filed several arguments in September challenging the death penalty option if the murder suspect is convicted. Kohberger’s jury trial is set to begin Aug. 11, 2025.

Kohberger’s attorneys pointed to factors like vagueness in death penalty laws, public opinion against the punishment and the argument that it violates international treaties.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson and his team argued that previous court cases and Idaho Supreme Court rulings negate Kohberger’s arguments.

“A majority of the states, the military, and the federal government continue to allow the death penalty as a sentencing option,” the prosecution wrote in its argument regarding public opinion on capital punishment.