Proving that in darkness, there is hope

LEWISTON — It’s no surprise that opportunities for women are nearly unrecognizable compared to 50 years ago.
Heather Rosentrater, incoming president of Avista Corporation, said a world without women in the workforce or even in leadership roles is not too far away from the one we live in today.
Rosentrater shared at YWCA’s brunch that she is the first woman CEO in the energy company’s 135-year history.
She never imagined being in an executive position when she began as a student engineer at 19 years old. She said it was all made possible by the women who broke down barriers before her.
“I do believe that there were so many women before me who did have to kick down the door,” she said while reflecting on a Caitlin Clark quote. “And that it was so much more challenging so that I could walk inside. … I wouldn’t be able to be moving into the position without so many before me.”
One of those women was her mother, who was one of the first female electronics engineers in her field. Having her as a role model showed Rosentrater climbing the ladder was possible.
Rosentrater was one of Friday’s Inspiring Women Brunch speakers at the YWCA.
More than a hundred gathered to celebrate the work of staff and volunteers at the center. They also came to hear an inspiring testimony from Zenita Delva, a domestic violence survivor and executive director of the 2nd Judicial District CASA Program.
The organization was established in Lewiston in 1919. Laurie Lewis, YWCA executive director, said for decades it’s been empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
In 2023, the center served 310 domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, received 3,042 crisis calls, and provided 5,841 survivors and their children with safe bed nights.
“I’m inspired by the work we do with the brave survivors of violence and abuse that we serve,” she said. “Being part of their journey to safety and healing inspires our work every day. … We’ve got a great team here at the YWCA.”
Delva said when the leaves fall, so do her spirits. While many look forward to winter for family gatherings and festivities, she associates the holidays with isolation and abuse.
Home was a battleground for Delva, growing up with domestic violence and alcoholism in the household. Her neighbors chose to be complicit in the abuse, only passing judgment and never lending a helping hand.
“I stand before you as someone who knows what it means to feel invisible,” she said. “To feel helpless in the face of overwhelming darkness. … Fear was my life, I lived in constant fear.”
Despite her challenges, Delva found that transformation was within reach.
Delva escaped and went on to marry, have kids and graduate from Lewis-Clark State College with a degree in psychology. She made it her mission to advocate for children, so they didn’t feel alone or define their future by the circumstances they grew up in.
She worked at a children’s home, a therapeutic foster agency and as a family preservation therapist before finding her place at CASA. For the past 14 years, she’s ensured kids have stability and don’t languish in foster care.
“I grew up surrounded by abuse and violence, but I refused to let that define me,” she said. “I fought through the pain and fear. And I stand not as a victim, but as an advocate for those who are still trapped in similar situations. … Now I use my voice to empower others, proving that even in the darkest times, there is hope, and we all have the strength to rise above.”
