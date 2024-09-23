Proving that in darkness, there is hope

LEWISTON — It’s no surprise that opportunities for women are nearly unrecognizable compared to 50 years ago.

Heather Rosentrater, incoming president of Avista Corporation, said a world without women in the workforce or even in leadership roles is not too far away from the one we live in today.

Rosentrater shared at YWCA’s brunch that she is the first woman CEO in the energy company’s 135-year history.

She never imagined being in an executive position when she began as a student engineer at 19 years old. She said it was all made possible by the women who broke down barriers before her.

“I do believe that there were so many women before me who did have to kick down the door,” she said while reflecting on a Caitlin Clark quote. “And that it was so much more challenging so that I could walk inside. … I wouldn’t be able to be moving into the position without so many before me.”

One of those women was her mother, who was one of the first female electronics engineers in her field. Having her as a role model showed Rosentrater climbing the ladder was possible.

Rosentrater was one of Friday’s Inspiring Women Brunch speakers at the YWCA.

More than a hundred gathered to celebrate the work of staff and volunteers at the center. They also came to hear an inspiring testimony from Zenita Delva, a domestic violence survivor and executive director of the 2nd Judicial District CASA Program.

The organization was established in Lewiston in 1919. Laurie Lewis, YWCA executive director, said for decades it’s been empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.