Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:34 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of State Street.
12:26 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
3:38 p.m. — Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly using a cell phone while driving on Paradise Street.
10:57 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of making false statements to a public informant, fourth-degree assault and a warrant on the 300 block of Main Street.
11:53 p.m. — A fire was reported on Garfield Street.
Two noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Friday.
Five noise complaints were made in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
2:47 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from Walmart.
5:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft-in-progress at Walmart.
5:30 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing at Walmart.
8:22 p.m. — Fraud was reported in Pullman.
9:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Davis Way.
Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Saturday.
Police responded to 11 noise complaints made in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
1:39 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license, hit and run and DUI on the 800 block of Monroe Street.
2:53 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of B Street.
3:44 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.
1:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
Two noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Sunday.
Officers responded to two domestic disputes in Pullman Sunday.
Three noise complaints were made in Pullman Sunday.
Monday
10:58 a.m. — License plates were stolen on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
11:46 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
1:35 p.m. — An outside fire was reported on Indiana Street.
2:10 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury crash on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
6:22 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
7:40 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Myrtle Street.
Tuesday
3:38 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of King Drive.
6:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of California Street.
Four noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:18 p.m. — A traffic sign was reported stolen on Stadium Way.
4:42 p.m. — Officers responded to an injury scooter versus vehicle crash reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
4:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
5:47 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of College Avenue.
Two patients were transported to the hospital in Pullman Monday.
Tuesday
7:23 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:24 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive in Pullman.
1:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Lake Street in Colfax.
1:42 p.m. — A fatal crash was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
7:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to a two-vehicle noninjury crash on Stateline Road in Tekoa.
Trespassing was reported twice in Whitman County Friday.
Saturday
1:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.
11:49 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without a license on Harrison Street in Colfax.
Monday
12:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Nob Hill Street in St. John.
4:54 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in LaCrosse.
5:27 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.
Tuesday
8:34 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 56-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest on Palouse Albion Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:59 a.m. — A Domestic dispute was reported on the 1700 block of Polk Street.
9:53 a.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:03 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Palouse River Drive.
5:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a noninjury crash on Pullman Road.
8:34 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Moscow Alehouse.
Three noise complaints were made in Moscow Friday.
Saturday
5:49 a.m. — An injury crash was reported on Jackson Street.
1:29 p.m. — Theft was reported on Paradise Creek Street.
Harassment was reported twice in Moscow Saturday.
Three noise complaints were made in Moscow Saturday.
Sunday
2:31 p.m. — A bike was stolen from the University of Idaho Bookstore.
Two noise complaints were made in Moscow Sunday.
Two noninjury collisions were reported in Moscow Sunday.
Monday
6:24 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an unconscious person at Targhee Hall on the University of Idaho campus.
7:42 p.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of drug possession on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
8:52 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
Tuesday
6:11 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman following a reported suicide attempt on the UI campus.
10:58 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Troy Road and Alturas Drive.
11:06 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a medical emergency on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:08 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 2900 block of Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
6:39 p.m. — A grass brush fire was reported in Potlatch.
11:31 p.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Seventh Street in Kendrick.
Saturday
2:33 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on O’Donnell Road in Moscow.
4:09 p.m. —A noninjury collision was reported on the 3700 block of Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.
Monday
7:22 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Westview Drive in Moscow.
9:03 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported at Latah County Jail.
10:04 a.m. — A car crash was reported on Idaho Highway 4 in Kendrick.
4:23 p.m. — A fire was reported off U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
Tuesday
7:53 a.m. — Threats were reported on Fifth Street in Troy.
8:18 p.m. — Reckless driving was reported on Old Pullman Road.