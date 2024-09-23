Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:34 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of State Street.

12:26 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

3:38 p.m. — Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly using a cell phone while driving on Paradise Street.

10:57 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of making false statements to a public informant, fourth-degree assault and a warrant on the 300 block of Main Street.

11:53 p.m. — A fire was reported on Garfield Street.

Two noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Friday.

Five noise complaints were made in Pullman Friday.

Saturday

2:47 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from Walmart.

5:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft-in-progress at Walmart.

5:30 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing at Walmart.

8:22 p.m. — Fraud was reported in Pullman.

9:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Davis Way.

Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Saturday.

Police responded to 11 noise complaints made in Pullman Saturday.

Sunday

1:39 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license, hit and run and DUI on the 800 block of Monroe Street.

2:53 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of B Street.

3:44 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

1:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.

Two noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Sunday.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes in Pullman Sunday.

Three noise complaints were made in Pullman Sunday.

Monday

10:58 a.m. — License plates were stolen on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

11:46 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.

1:35 p.m. — An outside fire was reported on Indiana Street.

2:10 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury crash on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.

6:22 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

7:40 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Myrtle Street.

Tuesday

3:38 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of King Drive.

6:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of California Street.

Four noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Tuesday.

WSU POLICE

Monday

1:18 p.m. — A traffic sign was reported stolen on Stadium Way.

4:42 p.m. — Officers responded to an injury scooter versus vehicle crash reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.

4:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.

5:47 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of College Avenue.

Two patients were transported to the hospital in Pullman Monday.

Tuesday

7:23 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1200 block of Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:24 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive in Pullman.

1:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Lake Street in Colfax.

1:42 p.m. — A fatal crash was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

7:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to a two-vehicle noninjury crash on Stateline Road in Tekoa.