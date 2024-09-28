Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Sept. 20
Elizabeth Jean Daniel, 31, and Paul Lyle Duckworth III, 48, both of Moscow
Monday
Drew Tariq Schmidt, 19, and Laura Renae Fawcett, 20, both of Potlatch
Tyler Matthew Potter, 20, and Lauren Renee French, 20, both of Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Sept. 13
Benjamin Christopher Demler, 35, and Logan India Julia Bledsoe, 26, both of Pullman
Joseph Ramsy Linebarger, 26, of Grangeville, and Terah Clyde Bennett, 25, of Colton
Mark Daniel stole, 42, and Lacy De Ste Crois Sutter, 40, both of Pullman
Sept. 16
Joshua David Sills, 25, and Moonbin Jo, 28, both of Pullman,
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:31 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:08 p.m. — A dog was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.
11:54 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of malicious mischief and harassment with threats to kill on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
Tree branches and debris from severe weather caused four road blockages in Pullman Wednesday.
Thursday
8:23 a.m. — An assault was reported in Pullman.
1:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Crestview Street.
2:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:25 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 800 block of South Street.
Five noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.
Friday
3:21 a.m. — An unconscious patient was taken to the hospital from Campus Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
5:25 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1600 block of Wilson Mall.
Officers removed two trees from roadways knocked down from high winds.
Thursday
Two noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Thursday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:57 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Washington State Route 127 in LaCrosse.
4 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Long Hollow Road in Colfax.
4:20 p.m. — A tree blocking the roadway from severe weather was removed from Wells Road in Rosalia.
11:11 p.m. — Drugs were reported in Uniontown.
Thursday
3:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:47 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
Nine utility problems, electrical hazards and traffic hazards were reported Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday
2:42 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on West A Street.
6:05 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Morton and Jefferson streets.
6:05 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen from the 500 block of North Adams Street.
7:32 p.m. — A physical assault was reported on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.
7:58 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 1600 block of Molly Court.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:44 a.m. — A DUI was reported at Robinson Park.
9:55 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Two utility problems and three electrical fires were reported Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday
5:21 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
8:33 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Third Avenue and Alder Street.