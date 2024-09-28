Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 20

Elizabeth Jean Daniel, 31, and Paul Lyle Duckworth III, 48, both of Moscow

Monday

Drew Tariq Schmidt, 19, and Laura Renae Fawcett, 20, both of Potlatch

Tyler Matthew Potter, 20, and Lauren Renee French, 20, both of Moscow

​WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 13

Benjamin Christopher Demler, 35, and Logan India Julia Bledsoe, 26, both of Pullman

Joseph Ramsy Linebarger, 26, of Grangeville, and Terah Clyde Bennett, 25, of Colton

Mark Daniel stole, 42, and Lacy De Ste Crois Sutter, 40, both of Pullman

Sept. 16

Joshua David Sills, 25, and Moonbin Jo, 28, both of Pullman,

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:31 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

1:08 p.m. — A dog was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.

11:54 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of malicious mischief and harassment with threats to kill on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.

Tree branches and debris from severe weather caused four road blockages in Pullman Wednesday.

Thursday

8:23 a.m. — An assault was reported in Pullman.

1:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Crestview Street.

2:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

6:25 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 800 block of South Street.

Five noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.

Friday

3:21 a.m. — An unconscious patient was taken to the hospital from Campus Street.

WSU POLICE