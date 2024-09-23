Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:25 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
4:53 p.m. — An injury scooter versus vehicle collision was reported on Colorado Street.
9:39 p.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on Washington State Route 195.
Two non-injury collisions were reported in Pullman Tuesday.
Wednesday
1:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.
3:24 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
10:26 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Paradise Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:31 p.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll over crash was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.
9:29 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Thornton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:02 a.m. — Police heard a report of teenagers allegedly trying to sell stolen Pokemon cards on the 300 block of South Main Street.
2:49 p.m. — A 20-year-old male was injured after falling off his bike on the 800 block of South Line Street.
4:57 p.m. — Approximately $600-$800 worth of products were reported stolen from the Palouse Mall.
5:08 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:32 p.m. — An injured person was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
8:29 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
9:43 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
11:35 p.m. — A fall was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:17 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Christie Street in Troy.