Public Records

3:31 p.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll over crash was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.

9:29 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Thornton.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

11:02 a.m. — Police heard a report of teenagers allegedly trying to sell stolen Pokemon cards on the 300 block of South Main Street.

2:49 p.m. — A 20-year-old male was injured after falling off his bike on the 800 block of South Line Street.

4:57 p.m. — Approximately $600-$800 worth of products were reported stolen from the Palouse Mall.

5:08 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 1100 block of West A Street.

6:32 p.m. — An injured person was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.

8:29 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

9:43 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

11:35 p.m. — A fall was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:17 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Christie Street in Troy.