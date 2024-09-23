Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:25 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

4:53 p.m. — An injury scooter versus vehicle collision was reported on Colorado Street.

9:39 p.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on Washington State Route 195.

Two non-injury collisions were reported in Pullman Tuesday.

Wednesday

1:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.

3:24 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

5:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.

10:26 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Paradise Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

3:31 p.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll over crash was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.

9:29 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Thornton.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

11:02 a.m. — Police heard a report of teenagers allegedly trying to sell stolen Pokemon cards on the 300 block of South Main Street.

2:49 p.m. — A 20-year-old male was injured after falling off his bike on the 800 block of South Line Street.

4:57 p.m. — Approximately $600-$800 worth of products were reported stolen from the Palouse Mall.

5:08 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 1100 block of West A Street.

6:32 p.m. — An injured person was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.

8:29 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

9:43 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

11:35 p.m. — A fall was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:17 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Christie Street in Troy.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy