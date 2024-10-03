Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestOctober 3, 2024
Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:25 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

4:53 p.m. — An injury scooter versus vehicle collision was reported on Colorado Street.

9:39 p.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on Washington State Route 195.

Two non-injury collisions were reported in Pullman Tuesday.

Wednesday

1:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.

3:24 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

5:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.

10:26 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Paradise Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

3:31 p.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll over crash was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.

9:29 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Thornton.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

11:02 a.m. — Police heard a report of teenagers allegedly trying to sell stolen Pokemon cards on the 300 block of South Main Street.

2:49 p.m. — A 20-year-old male was injured after falling off his bike on the 800 block of South Line Street.

4:57 p.m. — Approximately $600-$800 worth of products were reported stolen from the Palouse Mall.

5:08 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 1100 block of West A Street.

6:32 p.m. — An injured person was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.

8:29 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

9:43 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

11:35 p.m. — A fall was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:17 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Christie Street in Troy.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Jenkins says he’ll give retirement a second try
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Whitman County reports additional pertussis cases in Pullman
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
First frost of season expected to hit region this morning
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Related
UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Prescribed fire near Walla Walla gets away from Forest Service officials
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Public invited to donate children coats
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy