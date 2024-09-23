Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 27

Ricky William Rusbuldt, 28, and Melissa Lorene Reynolds, 25, both of Pullman.

Sept. 30

Caleb Grant Luke, 20, and Bella Sarai Larios Ramos, 19, both of Pullman

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 27

Amanda Lynn Dreier, 21, and Trey Braden Davis, 23, both of Moscow

Monday

Thomas Joseph Parks, 28, and Kali Paige Lorraine Nelson, 26, both of Moscow

Alea Michelle Nielsen, 24, and Payton Allen Finney, 25, both of Moscow

Darin Douglas Jones, 43, of Fernwood, Idaho, and Nicole Marie Bodey, 33, of St. Maries

Jesais Richard Hall, 27, and Kaitlyn Marie Atchison, 26, both of Moscow

Alex Robert Thompson, 36, and Darby Allison Counts, 36, both of Troy

Adrian Michael Free, 33, and Miranda Jean May, 26, both of Princeton

Wyatt Lane Johnson, 20, of Potlatch, and Ayva Elaine Johnson, 19, of Moscow

Hannah Anne Poote, 21, and Christopher Dwight Hardman, 26, both of Desmet, Idaho

Tuesday

William John Miller, 27, and Avery Rachel King, 27, both of Moscow

Nathan Russell Davis, 25, and Emily Paige Martin Davis, 23, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Porter Ray Hall, 25, and Kayla Marie Fawcett, 23, both of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Sept. 27

9:06 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue.

1:41 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.

6:01 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.

6:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

8:38 p.m. — Police responded to someone refusing to pay their cab fare on the 1000 block of Latah Street.

9:24 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Six noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made in Pullman Friday.

Two domestic disputes were reported in Pullman Friday.

Sept. 28

8:27 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.

8:56 a.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle prowl on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.

10:21 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

2:30 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Cleveland Street.

Three people were transported to the hospital in Pullman Saturday.

Police responded to two noise complaints in Pullman Saturday.

Two assaults were reported in Pullman Saturday.

Sunday

12:54 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.

1:50 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.

2:57 a.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on two warrants on the 200 block of Larry Street.

3:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.

4:22 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Fairway Road.

Monday

11:28 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

3:54 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after an injury crash on Campus Street.

3:56 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

4:21 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 3600 block of Pullman Airport Road.

Tuesday

3:30 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI on Terre View Drive.

Wednesday

10:52 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.

6:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.

9:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported in Pullman.

Harassment was reported three times in Pullman Wednesday.

Two noise complaints were made in Pullman Wednesday.

Thursday

5:06 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Crestview Street.

9:57 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a downed electrical line reported on Grand Avenue.

12:45 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Police responded to two cold thefts in Pullman Thursday.

Friday

2:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on California Street.

WSU POLICE

Sept. 27

6:01 p.m. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an injury crash on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.

10:53 p.m. — Theft was reported on Veterans Mall.

Tuesday

2:05 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony hit and run on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.

