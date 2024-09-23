Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Sept. 27
Ricky William Rusbuldt, 28, and Melissa Lorene Reynolds, 25, both of Pullman.
Sept. 30
Caleb Grant Luke, 20, and Bella Sarai Larios Ramos, 19, both of Pullman
LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Sept. 27
Amanda Lynn Dreier, 21, and Trey Braden Davis, 23, both of Moscow
Monday
Thomas Joseph Parks, 28, and Kali Paige Lorraine Nelson, 26, both of Moscow
Alea Michelle Nielsen, 24, and Payton Allen Finney, 25, both of Moscow
Darin Douglas Jones, 43, of Fernwood, Idaho, and Nicole Marie Bodey, 33, of St. Maries
Jesais Richard Hall, 27, and Kaitlyn Marie Atchison, 26, both of Moscow
Alex Robert Thompson, 36, and Darby Allison Counts, 36, both of Troy
Adrian Michael Free, 33, and Miranda Jean May, 26, both of Princeton
Wyatt Lane Johnson, 20, of Potlatch, and Ayva Elaine Johnson, 19, of Moscow
Hannah Anne Poote, 21, and Christopher Dwight Hardman, 26, both of Desmet, Idaho
Tuesday
William John Miller, 27, and Avery Rachel King, 27, both of Moscow
Nathan Russell Davis, 25, and Emily Paige Martin Davis, 23, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Porter Ray Hall, 25, and Kayla Marie Fawcett, 23, both of Moscow
PULLMAN POLICE
Sept. 27
9:06 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue.
1:41 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.
6:01 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
6:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
8:38 p.m. — Police responded to someone refusing to pay their cab fare on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
9:24 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Six noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made in Pullman Friday.
Two domestic disputes were reported in Pullman Friday.
Sept. 28
8:27 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
8:56 a.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle prowl on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.
10:21 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
2:30 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Cleveland Street.
Three people were transported to the hospital in Pullman Saturday.
Police responded to two noise complaints in Pullman Saturday.
Two assaults were reported in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
12:54 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
1:50 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
2:57 a.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on two warrants on the 200 block of Larry Street.
3:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Fairway Road.
Monday
11:28 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
3:54 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after an injury crash on Campus Street.
3:56 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:21 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 3600 block of Pullman Airport Road.
Tuesday
3:30 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI on Terre View Drive.
Wednesday
10:52 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.
6:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
9:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported in Pullman.
Harassment was reported three times in Pullman Wednesday.
Two noise complaints were made in Pullman Wednesday.
Thursday
5:06 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Crestview Street.
9:57 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a downed electrical line reported on Grand Avenue.
12:45 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Police responded to two cold thefts in Pullman Thursday.
Friday
2:08 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on California Street.
WSU POLICE
Sept. 27
6:01 p.m. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an injury crash on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
10:53 p.m. — Theft was reported on Veterans Mall.
Tuesday
2:05 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony hit and run on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
Wednesday
2:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2600 block of Grimes Way.
Thursday
12:11 a.m. — An injury crash was reported in Pullman.
3:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Sept. 28
12:21 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
4:21 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Gordon Hamilton Road in St. John.
Monday
11:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman on warrants on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
12:03 p.m. — License plates were stolen from Washington State Route 195 in Pullman.
Wednesday
11:17 a.m. — Fuel was reported stolen on Fairview Avenue in Rosalia.
11:38 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Palouse Albion Road in Palouse.
4:51 p.m. — Harassment was reported in Garfield.
Thursday
12:11 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital after an injury one-vehicle rollover crash on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
5:11 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Washington State Route 193 in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Sept. 27
12:34 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
12:56 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant in the Moscow Building Supply parking lot.
2:28 p.m. — A scooter was reported on Line Street outside Einstein’s Bagels.
3:35 p.m. — Police arrested a male who appeared intoxicated on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
3:46 p.m. — A political sign was reported stolen on the 900 block of South Logan Street.
Sept. 28
7:16 a.m. — Police arrested a male following a reported domestic dispute on the 500 block of Residence Street.
1:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Palouse Mall.
4:16 p.m. — Multiple people were transported to Gritman Medical Center following a car crash on Troy Road and White Avenue.
6:44 p.m. — A jewelry theft was reported at the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.
8:12 p.m. — An intoxicated male and female were reported at Eastside Marketplace.
Sunday
12:37 a.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Paradise Creek Street.
1:39 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 100 block of South Main Street.
6:36 p.m. — A rollover crash was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Larson Road.
6:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Lieuallen Street.
8:17 p.m. — An aggressive customer was reported at JackJack’s Diner.
8:45 p.m. — Alturas Analytics reported someone turned off nitrogen tanks at the business.
Monday
6:10 a.m. — A patient reportedly behaved aggressively and refused to leave Gritman Medical Center.
9:59 a.m. — Construction equipment was reportedly stolen on Sixth Street.
2:42 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on Perimeter Drive.
4:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at The Empire apartments on Pullman Road.
5 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a car crash on Baker and A streets.
6:49 p.m. — An electric scooter was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
7:39 p.m. — A vehicle struck a lamp at Friendship Square.
11:39 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at McDonald’s on Pullman Road.
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. — A vehicle’s window was reportedly smashed on the 1200 block of Highland Drive.
8:36 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male threatening a resident with a bat on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
6 p.m. — An aggressive male was reported on the 300 block of South Lillyu Street.
7:15 p.m. — A truck was reportedly stolen last month at the Kibbie Dome.
Thursday
8:48 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Indian Hills Drive.
3:55 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant at Rosauers.
2:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walgreens.
4:57 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at the Humane Society of the Palouse.
6:23 p.m. — A car window was reportedly smashed at Nez Perce and Perimeter drives.
7:03 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1800 block of Pine Cone Road.
9 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Sept. 27
1:22 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
Sept. 28
8:52 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Teare Road in Moscow.
Sunday
3:47 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fir Street in Genesee.
6:36 a.m. — A car crash was reported on Idaho Highway 6 and Old River Road.
9:15 a.m. — A fire was reported on Main Street and Four Mile Road in Viola.
4:39 p.m. — A car crash was reported on U.S, Highway 95 and Idaho Highway 8.
10:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Genesee Troy Road.
Monday
12:45 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Bale Lane in Deary.
Thursday
10:15 p.m. — A dispute was reported on the 900 block of Fir Street in Potlatch.