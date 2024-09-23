Public records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

12:21 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Bishop Boulevard.

12:42 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 100 block of Bishop Boulevard.

12:44 p.m. — Officers arrested A 23-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

9:03 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of C Street.

10:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of State Street.

10:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported in Pullman.

10:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a physical dispute on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Saturday

12:19 a.m. — A package was reported stolen in Pullman.

2:06 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for two charges of alleged fourth-degree assault on the 300 block of Larry Street.

2:34 a.m. — Police arrested a 44-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Larry Street.

2:05 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

2:11 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle fire on the 500 block of Main Street.

Two non-injury collisions were reported in Pullman Saturday.

Sunday

12:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.

12:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.

5:52 p.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.

6:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

7:14 p.m. — An assault was reported on Terre View Drive.

9:34 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

9:48 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Valley Road.

Two noise complaints were made in Pullman Sunday.

Monday

1:21 a.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and unlawful imprisonment on the 100 block of Larry Street.

8:38 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

10:19 a.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Harvey Drive.

8:22 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

Tuesday

3:03 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Pullman.

7:32 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.

9:39 a.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury crash was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.

7:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

n Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Tuesday.

n Three noise complaints were made in Pullman Tuesday.

WSU POLICE

Friday

10:50 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.

11:15 a.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Cougar Way.

4:05 p.m. — An assault was reported on College Avenue.

Theft was reported twice in Pullman Friday.