Public records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:21 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:42 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:44 p.m. — Officers arrested A 23-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
9:03 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of C Street.
10:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of State Street.
10:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported in Pullman.
10:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a physical dispute on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
Saturday
12:19 a.m. — A package was reported stolen in Pullman.
2:06 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for two charges of alleged fourth-degree assault on the 300 block of Larry Street.
2:34 a.m. — Police arrested a 44-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Larry Street.
2:05 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
2:11 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle fire on the 500 block of Main Street.
Two non-injury collisions were reported in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
12:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
12:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.
5:52 p.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
6:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
7:14 p.m. — An assault was reported on Terre View Drive.
9:34 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
9:48 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Valley Road.
Two noise complaints were made in Pullman Sunday.
Monday
1:21 a.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and unlawful imprisonment on the 100 block of Larry Street.
8:38 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.
10:19 a.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Harvey Drive.
8:22 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Tuesday
3:03 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Pullman.
7:32 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
9:39 a.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury crash was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.
7:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
n Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Tuesday.
n Three noise complaints were made in Pullman Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:50 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
11:15 a.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Cougar Way.
4:05 p.m. — An assault was reported on College Avenue.
Theft was reported twice in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
1:50 a.m. — Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
10:39 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
Monday
3 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
4 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
Two non-injury collisions were reported in Pullman Monday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11 a.m. — Theft was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
12:52 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Washington State Route 23 in St. John.
Saturday
7:44 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Shoemaker Road in Uniontown.
8:24 p.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on U.S. 195 in Colton.
8:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to a fire reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.
Monday
8:52 a.m. — Deputies responded to a civil dispute on Second Street in Garfield.
Tuesday
8:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on B Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:44 a.m. — Patio tables outside One World Cafe were vandalized.
12:03 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Troy Road and White Avenue.
10:16 p.m. — Police heard a report of a naked male running down Lenter Street, but were unable to locate him.
Saturday
2:47 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Line and Paradise Creek streets.
4:54 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Hawthorne Drive and Styner Avenue.
5:31 p.m. — A car window was smashed on the 1200 block of Blake Avenue.
Sunday
9:58 a.m. — Police arrested a male and female for suspicion of drug possession at Robinson Trailer Park.
4:02 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a car crash in the Petco parking lot.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:14 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 500 block of Christie Street in Troy.
Saturday
10:54 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Crane Creek Road in Potlatch.
Monday
3:06 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Headrick Road in Potlatch.
3:20 p.m. — A car crash with injuries was reported on Driscoll Ridge Road.
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
12:14 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
2:29 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported at the Potlatch Post Office.