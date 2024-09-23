Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Monday

Laureas Jan Tate, 33, and Katherine Lynn Isaak, 37, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Brayden Jo Hadaller, 22, and Alyssa Nichole Hamburg, 23, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Jacob Hunter Leggett, 24, and Rebecca Marie Largent, 21, both of Pullman

Justice Michael Summers, 26, and Rebekah Bevan, 25, both of Wilmington, N.C.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6 a.m. — An electrical hazard was reported on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

6:18 a.m. — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a retaining wall on Crestview Street.

8:06 a.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

8:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

8:41 a.m. — Police, EMS and the coroner responded to an unattended death on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.

8:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.

Thursday

10:45 a.m. — Officers arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly violating a protection order on the 900 block of Charlotte Street.

5:32 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

10:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

Four noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.

WSU POLICE