Local News & NorthwestOctober 12, 2024

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Monday

Laureas Jan Tate, 33, and Katherine Lynn Isaak, 37, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Brayden Jo Hadaller, 22, and Alyssa Nichole Hamburg, 23, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Jacob Hunter Leggett, 24, and Rebecca Marie Largent, 21, both of Pullman

Justice Michael Summers, 26, and Rebekah Bevan, 25, both of Wilmington, N.C.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6 a.m. — An electrical hazard was reported on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

6:18 a.m. — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a retaining wall on Crestview Street.

8:06 a.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

8:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

8:41 a.m. — Police, EMS and the coroner responded to an unattended death on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.

8:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.

Thursday

10:45 a.m. — Officers arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly violating a protection order on the 900 block of Charlotte Street.

5:32 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

10:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

Four noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

5:19 p.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.

11:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2300 block of Roundtop Drive.

Thursday

8:55 a.m. — An injury collision was reported on the 1900 block of Ferdinand’s Lane.

10:20 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:28 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.

11:53 a.m. — A one-vehicle non-injury crash was reported on Moys Road in Colfax.

Thursday

8:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Crosby Street in Tekoa.

3:21 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

5:22 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 500 block of North Grant Street.

7:56 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Third and Washington streets.

1:54 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on A and Line streets.

4:51 p.m. — Police made a warrant arrest on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Big Meadow Road in Troy.

Thursday

7:24 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2500 block of Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.

