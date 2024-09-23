Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:24 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
1:41 p.m. — Three firearms were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Bella Vista Drive.
2:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of North Street.
3:27 p.m. — A bike was taken from the 200 block of Anthony Street.
7:01 p.m. — Officers arrested a 47-year-old woman on a warrant on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
8:30 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of Cityview Street.
11:52 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and third-degree malicious mischief on Grand Avenue.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.
Three noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
12:45 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault on Colorado Street.
3:34 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Lost Trail Drive.
9:56 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2300 block of Prairie View Drive.
5:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
Four noise complaints were made Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
8:22 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
10:28 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
Monday
10:08 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 500 block of Colfax Airport Road.
3:33 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Lost Trail Drive.
6:20 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, possessing another person’s ID and possessing stolen property on the 1900 block of Arcadia Drive.
Two noise complaints were made Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
8:21 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
9:36 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
10:07 a.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Maple Street.
12:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of A Street.
7:48 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1200 block of Center Street.
Three noise complaints were made Tuesday on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:57 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Flag Lane.
Saturday
1:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
Sunday
5:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
Monday
9:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1900 block of Valley Road.
Tuesday
8:29 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Wilma Drive in Clarkson.
9:59 p.m. — Drugs were reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
Saturday
2:03 a.m. — Drugs were reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way in Pullman.
10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Wawawai Road in Colton.
7:09 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested during a reported noninjury crash on Ridpath Road.
Sunday
2:03 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
4:38 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
Monday
11:30 a.m. — A patient was airlifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries from a two-vehicle crash on Washington State Route 23 in St. John.
Three noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Whitman County.
Tuesday
1:50 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hall Drive in Pullman.
10:25 a.m. — A downed power line was reported on Clear Creek Road in Palouse.
2:08 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
3:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a wildland fire on Hume Road in Colfax.
3:54 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
6:11 p.m. — A 62-year-old man, 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested for an alleged burglary on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.
11:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man during a supposed domestic dispute in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:03 a.m. — A truck-versus-bicycle crash was reported on the 200 block of East Sixth Street.
5:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
Saturday
6:59 a.m. — Planters were vandalized in a resident’s yard on the 500 block of North Polk Street.
5:19 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred in front of Best Western Plus University Inn on Pullman Road.
10:28 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.
Sunday
11:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
2:08 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a person on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
7:40 p.m. — A female was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior on Van Buren Street.
Monday
8:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Old Pullman Road.
12:08 p.m. — Police arrested a female on a warrant on the 1800 block of White Avenue.
4:35 p.m. — A dog attack was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
6:45 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a malfunctioning oven on the 1500 block of Levick Street,
8:34 p.m. — Tires were slashed on Lilly and Fourth streets.
Tuesday
4:51 a.m. — A physical altercation occurred on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
1:20 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Indian Hills Drive.
5:57 p.m. — A person ran into traffic on the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of West C Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:16 a.m. — A fire was reported on Old Highway 95 in Genesee.
5:43 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported on Texas Ridge Road in Deary.
Saturday
3:38 p.m. — A fire was reported near Reams Road in Moscow.
Sunday
4:30 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
Monday
10:04 a.m. — A Fish and Game violation was reported on Claypit Road in Troy.
11:19 p.m. — A DUI was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Tuesday
12:34 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street in Juliaetta.
12:59 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.