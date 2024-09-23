Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

12:24 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

1:41 p.m. — Three firearms were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Bella Vista Drive.

2:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of North Street.

3:27 p.m. — A bike was taken from the 200 block of Anthony Street.

7:01 p.m. — Officers arrested a 47-year-old woman on a warrant on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

8:30 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of Cityview Street.

11:52 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and third-degree malicious mischief on Grand Avenue.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:45 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault on Colorado Street.

3:34 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Lost Trail Drive.

9:56 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2300 block of Prairie View Drive.

5:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Four noise complaints were made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

8:22 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.

10:28 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on the 1600 block of Valley Road.

Monday

10:08 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 500 block of Colfax Airport Road.

3:33 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Lost Trail Drive.

6:20 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, possessing another person’s ID and possessing stolen property on the 1900 block of Arcadia Drive.

Two noise complaints were made Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

8:21 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

9:36 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.

10:07 a.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Maple Street.

12:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of A Street.

7:48 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1200 block of Center Street.

Three noise complaints were made Tuesday on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:57 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Flag Lane.

Saturday

1:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.

Sunday

5:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.

Monday

9:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1900 block of Valley Road.

Tuesday

8:29 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Spokane Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Wilma Drive in Clarkson.

9:59 p.m. — Drugs were reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

Saturday

2:03 a.m. — Drugs were reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way in Pullman.

10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Wawawai Road in Colton.

7:09 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested during a reported noninjury crash on Ridpath Road.