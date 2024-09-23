Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Oct. 10
Jerry Archibald Cox, 75, of Genesee, and Robyn Rae Cox, 67, of Onalaska, Wash.
Tuesday
Anna Kristin Garner, 31, and Devin Andres Gude, 28, both of Moscow.
Marcus Edward Weiler, 27, and Rachael Lynn Kimball, 26, both of Troy.
Ryan James Beery, 23, and Amy Jo Beck, 24, both of Moscow.
Harrison Appiah, 34, and Shawnee Montana Davis, 31, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Samantha Lee Fulgham, 30, and Justin Thomas Fitzpatrick, 32, both of Pullman.
Andrew Alan Jacobson, 21, and Julia Anne Palmer, 21, both of Moscow.
Christopher Lee Owsley Jr., 31, and Kaleigh Ann Jacobson, 30, both of Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
3:18 p.m. — A car window was reportedly smashed in on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
5:45 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Cove Way.
11:34 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3000 block of Cottonwood Lane.
Harassment was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
12:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
12:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Robert Street.
Thursday
8:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Grand Avenue.
12:28 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
4:22 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Stadium Way.
8:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
Officers responded to two sex offenses reported Thursday in Pullman.
Two noise complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.
Friday
1:22 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
8 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
9:46 p.m. — Officers warned a person for urinating in public on the 800 block of D Street.
11:13 p.m. — An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana on Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant on Washington State Route 195 in Colfax.
Thursday
9:26 a.m. — A man was flown via Life Flight to the hospital after sustaining injuries on Wawawai Road in Colton.
3:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:19 a.m. — Police arrested a female on a warrant at Sojourners Alliance.
6:31 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle crash occurred in front of Short’s Funeral Home on Sixth Street. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Thursday
11:26 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
12:07 p.m. — A wallet and $200 was reported stolen from the 800 block of Troy Road.
12:38 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the University of Idaho Student Union Building.
9:37 p.m. — A vicious dog was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:29 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Genesee Food Center.
6:06 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Spruce Street in Bovill.