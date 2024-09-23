Public Records

Two noise complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.

Friday

1:22 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

8 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.

9:46 p.m. — Officers warned a person for urinating in public on the 800 block of D Street.

11:13 p.m. — An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana on Forest Way.

Harassment was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant on Washington State Route 195 in Colfax.

Thursday

9:26 a.m. — A man was flown via Life Flight to the hospital after sustaining injuries on Wawawai Road in Colton.

3:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:19 a.m. — Police arrested a female on a warrant at Sojourners Alliance.

6:31 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle crash occurred in front of Short’s Funeral Home on Sixth Street. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.

Thursday

11:26 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.

12:07 p.m. — A wallet and $200 was reported stolen from the 800 block of Troy Road.

12:38 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the University of Idaho Student Union Building.

9:37 p.m. — A vicious dog was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

5:29 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Genesee Food Center.

6:06 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Spruce Street in Bovill.