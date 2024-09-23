Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:30 a.m. — An unconscious patient was transported to the hospital from the 200 block of Main Street.

4:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Nye Street.

5:26 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.

6:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Shoemaker Place.

Officers responded to four domestic disputes in Pullman Friday.

Saturday

11:08 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.

2:44 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 900 block of Colorado Street.

Police and fire responded to four couch fires in Pullman Saturday.

Four noise complaints were made in Pullman Saturday.

Officers were called to two noninjury collisions in Pullman Saturday.

Sunday

1:05 a.m. — A person was reportedly throwing and breaking glass bottles on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

1:51 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue.

2:25 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way.

10:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant on Grand Avenue.

10:34 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.

12:34 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

7:07 p.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

Two noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Sunday.

Monday

2:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.

2:18 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen out of a storage unit on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.

4:33 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

5:48 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.

Fraud was reported twice in Pullman Monday.

Tuesday

4:32 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI crash on the 200 block of Bishop Boulevard.

1:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.

Fraud was reported twice in Pullman Tuesday.

WSU POLICE

Friday

1:11 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Saturday

11:52 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 1200 block of Stadium Way.

Tuesday

2:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of B Street.

Wednesday

6:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:42 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.

7:39 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.

Saturday

6:37 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from School Road in Endicott.

Sunday

1:02 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.

Monday

8:52 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Front Street in Oakesdale.

10:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on Washington State Route 27 in Palouse.