Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:30 a.m. — An unconscious patient was transported to the hospital from the 200 block of Main Street.
4:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Nye Street.
5:26 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
6:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Shoemaker Place.
Officers responded to four domestic disputes in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
11:08 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.
2:44 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 900 block of Colorado Street.
Police and fire responded to four couch fires in Pullman Saturday.
Four noise complaints were made in Pullman Saturday.
Officers were called to two noninjury collisions in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
1:05 a.m. — A person was reportedly throwing and breaking glass bottles on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.
1:51 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue.
2:25 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way.
10:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant on Grand Avenue.
10:34 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
12:34 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
7:07 p.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
Two noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Sunday.
Monday
2:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
2:18 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen out of a storage unit on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.
4:33 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
5:48 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
Fraud was reported twice in Pullman Monday.
Tuesday
4:32 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI crash on the 200 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
Fraud was reported twice in Pullman Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
1:11 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Saturday
11:52 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
Tuesday
2:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
Wednesday
6:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:42 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
7:39 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
Saturday
6:37 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from School Road in Endicott.
Sunday
1:02 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
Monday
8:52 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Front Street in Oakesdale.
10:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on Washington State Route 27 in Palouse.
12:38 p.m. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license on Washington State Route 27 in Rosalia.
5:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
Tuesday
6:47 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on D Street in Albion.
8:55 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on Dry Creek Road. Deputies also arrested a 32-year-old woman on a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:39 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at The Breakfast Club.
2:36 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen on the 200 block of West E Street.
5:24 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check at Hawthorne Village on Styner Avenue.
9:22 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a report of a slashed tire on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
9:50 p.m. — An overdose was reported on South Blaine Street.
Saturday
12:49 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Theophilus Tower.
3:29 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Third and Main streets.
8:32 a.m. — A disorderly female was reported at Starbucks on West Pullman Road.
11:16 a.m. — A caller said they were pushed by a male at Safeway.
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Warbonnet Drive and Pullman Road.
Sunday
2:31 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Walmart.
5:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road.
Monday
9:29 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
10:46 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 2100 block of West Pullman Road.
3:22 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported inside Taj Grocery.
5:57 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Kenworthy Theater.
6:41 p.m. — Police arrested a male who allegedly punched an employee at Kenworthy Theater.
Tuesday
2:45 a.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from the 500 block of East E Street.
3:45 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of eluding officers on the 1500 block of West A Street.
10:32 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
12:56 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.
2:08 p.m. — A heart problem was reported on the 800 block of South Line Street.
2:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Grant Street.
4:41 p.m. — An injured person was reported on the 1500 block of East D Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:40 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on Abbott Road in Viola.
6:42 p.m. — Possible animal negligence was reported on the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 95.
Saturday
5:08 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 3800 block of Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
Sunday
12:29 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Washington and Lewis streets in Moscow.
5:38 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road.
5:47 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Moscow Mountain Road.
Monday
5:38 p.m. — An Idaho Fish and Game violation was reported on the 300 block of Walnut Street in Potlatch.
9:09 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — A theft was reported on Moscow Mountain.
9:02 a.m. — A theft was reported on Gold Hill Pond.
8:41 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.