Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 13

Carleton James Beaulieu, 28, and Emily Renae Mangini, 26, both of Boise

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 6

Lily Rowan Weeks, 38, and James Mitchell Weeks, 39, both of Endicott

Sept. 9

Elijah Eldon Smith, 19, of Pullman, and Olivia Christy Booth, 20, of Garfield

Rakel Marie Webb, 29, and Kai Michael Nixon, 28, both of Pullman

Sept. 10

Nathan Erik Lynn Clark, 30, and Gretchen Marie Van Lith, 29, both of Pullman

Sept. 11

Wendell James Miller, 25, and Andrea Rachelle Miller, 20, both of Plummer

Bryce Adam Houlihan, 32, Nicole Marie Whiteley, 30, both of Pullman

Sept. 12

Tavin Jay Hartsell, 21, and Katie Frances Wood, 21, both of Pullman

Patrick Kevin Lambert, 62, of Lewiston, and Deeanne Deborah Lambert, 57, of Albion

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

2:32 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of King Drive.

3:23 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of Paradise Street.

9:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Harvey Road.

Four noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Wednesday.

Fraud was reported three times in Pullman Wednesday.

Thursday

9 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Creston Lane.

7:02 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft from Walmart.

Two noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Thursday.

Two noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

12:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.

5:34 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.

Thursday

11:45 p.m. — Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.

11:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Lane in Colfax.

Thursday

7:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on E Street in Albion.

5:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment on Main Street in Garfield.

8:09 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license and having a pistol loaded in a vehicle without a permit on Main Street in Colfax.

11:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hauser Avenue in Colfax.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:22 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Brent Drive in Moscow.

Thursday

8:50 a.m. — A runaway was reported on Old Pullman Road.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

4:26 p.m. — A car hit a street sign on Taylor Avenue and Walenta Drive.

6:42 p.m. — A vehicle was keyed on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

7:54 p.m. — Harassment was reported at the Theophilus Tower.

Thursday

8:54 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on West Palouse River Drive.

5:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Sweet Avenue.

5:30 p.m. — A theft was reported at WinCo.

5:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

9:09 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported near Gritman Medical Center.

