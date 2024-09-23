Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 13

Carleton James Beaulieu, 28, and Emily Renae Mangini, 26, both of Boise

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Sept. 6

Lily Rowan Weeks, 38, and James Mitchell Weeks, 39, both of Endicott

Sept. 9

Elijah Eldon Smith, 19, of Pullman, and Olivia Christy Booth, 20, of Garfield

Rakel Marie Webb, 29, and Kai Michael Nixon, 28, both of Pullman

Sept. 10

Nathan Erik Lynn Clark, 30, and Gretchen Marie Van Lith, 29, both of Pullman

Sept. 11

Wendell James Miller, 25, and Andrea Rachelle Miller, 20, both of Plummer

Bryce Adam Houlihan, 32, Nicole Marie Whiteley, 30, both of Pullman

Sept. 12

Tavin Jay Hartsell, 21, and Katie Frances Wood, 21, both of Pullman

Patrick Kevin Lambert, 62, of Lewiston, and Deeanne Deborah Lambert, 57, of Albion

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

2:32 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of King Drive.

3:23 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of Paradise Street.

9:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Harvey Road.

Four noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Wednesday.

Fraud was reported three times in Pullman Wednesday.

Thursday

9 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Creston Lane.

7:02 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft from Walmart.

Two noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Thursday.

Two noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.