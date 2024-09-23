LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritent International Corp. ("Tritent"), a US public company ( US OTC: TICJ ), and Burst Technologies, Inc. ("Burst Technologies"), a Delaware corporation, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that outlines the key terms and conditions for a proposed strategic merger. The MOU was officially executed on September 24, 2024.

In a groundbreaking move to enhance healthcare billing efficiency, Burst Technologies and Tritent are excited to announce their potential merger, which introduces the build out of an AI-accelerated billing solution designed to recover Medicare Part B costs for nursing homes across the United States where in most cases currently goes unrecovered. This innovative technology aims to streamline billing processes, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure that nursing homes receive maximum reimbursement for these products and services.

Key Benefits of Burst’s AI-Accelerated Healthcare Solution

Maximized Reimbursement: Nursing homes can achieve direct recovery of Medicare Part B costs, significantly improving their bottom line.

Efficiency Boost: Automated processes reduce the time and effort required for billing, freeing up staff and resources to focus more on patient care.

Enhanced Accuracy: Technology and AI-driven algorithms minimize errors and optimize claim submissions and help ensure compliance with Medicare and insurance regulations.

Key Points of the MOU

This proposed merger is designed to enhance the capabilities and market presence of both organizations by integrating Burst Technologies as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tritent.

Merger Structure: Under the proposed terms, Tritent will become the primary entity, and Burst Technologies will be integrated as a wholly owned subsidiary, ensuring operational continuity and strategic alignment between the companies.

Governance and Management: Post-merger, key management and operational roles within Tritent will be filled by executives from Burst Technologies. Additionally, Burst Technologies will appoint a majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity, ensuring a cohesive leadership team.

Share Exchange: As part of the merger, Tritent will issue common restricted shares in accordance with the Definitive Share Exchange Agreement, facilitating the acquisition of Burst Technologies.

Good Standing and Compliance: Both companies have committed to maintaining good standing with relevant regulatory bodies and ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, including those set forth by the OTC Markets, FINRA, and the State.

Mutual Responsibilities: The MOU emphasizes the spirit of cooperation, transparency, and mutual respect between the parties. Both Tritent and Burst Technologies will work together diligently to finalize the Definitive Share Exchange Agreement and ensure the success of the merger.

Market Size: Burst Technologies has developed a multi-year financial plan, focusing on expanding its client base and boosting revenue inside the Nursing Care Facilities and Continuing Care Retirement Communities representing 4%, or $180 billion, of the $4.5 trillion National Healthcare Expenditure (NHE) marketplace 1.

"This MOU represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage each other's strengths and drive growth in our respective markets," said Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO of Tritent International Corp. "We are confident that this merger will create significant value for our shareholders and position us for long-term success."