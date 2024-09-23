WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” or the “Company”), America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, today announced that Tucker Carlson will be speaking at their October Business Summit.

Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, commented, “​​We at PublicSquare are thrilled to be joined by Tucker Carlson. As a renowned advocate for free speech, one of the most influential journalists and thought leaders of the modern era, and a proud supporter of American small businesses, Tucker Carlson has inspired millions to pursue a lifestyle in service to their communities. As the Tucker Carlson Network’s first advertising partner, we have witnessed firsthand the power of Carlson’s influence with millions of patriotic American consumers and business owners, and we’re looking forward to hearing his thoughts on the current state of the economy and how we can support and strengthen the heart of America in an increasingly globalized world.”

Public Square Business Summit Information

The PublicSquare Business Summit will be held in Orlando, FL, on October 10-11, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. It will feature renowned speakers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tony Robbins, Donald Trump Jr., Robby Starbuck, Russell Brand, Kelly Loeffler, Pat Lencioni, and many other notable leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the future of the Parallel Economy. The event will feature speaking sessions, topical breakout sessions, and a “Shark Tank” pitch competition, among other noteworthy experiences. For more information on how to attend, please visit http://publicsquare.com/summit.

All Media can register for a Business Summit Press Pass at: https://www.publicsquare.com/summit-press

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visitPublicSquare.comto learn more.