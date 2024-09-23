Pullman High School Drama Club fundraising to keep coach

The Pullman High School Drama Club is fundraising to keep one of its drama coach positions.

Efforts have been going well, said head drama coach Andrew Mielke,adding that the club has received around $3,800 since the fundraiser was launched last Thursday.

“I’m very thankful for our community stepping up,” he said. “It’s amazing to see the support.”

Mielke took over the club in 2016 when students moved into the remodeled high school. As the program grew, the school district approved two additional paid drama coach positions.

The program is the largest club at the high school, Mielke said, with more than 50 students currently involved in its productions on and off stage.

The club puts on two plays in the fall and spring semesters that Mielke said are well received by the community. The money generated by ticket sales goes toward funding the next shows.

Mielke said the program has always felt very supported by the school. However this year, financial hardships made a troubling situation for the district. He said it cut funding for several athletic coach positions, the third drama coach position and all of winter cheerleading.