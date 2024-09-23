Pullman police looking to return items recovered from vehicle prowls

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department wants to return stolen items that were recovered during a series of car burglaries earlier this month.
Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the department is holding onto a stun gun and earbuds for its rightful owners to come and claim.
He said the items fell into officers’ possession in the early morning hours of Sept. 8 when two juveniles were caught prowling vehicles on Providence Court.
To claim these items, contact the Pullman Police Department at (509)334-0802.