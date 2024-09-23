Pullman police seeking public’s help locating shoplifter

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is seeking help from the community identifying a Walmart shoplifting suspect.
Officers were called to the local superstore Saturday afternoon after several items were reported stolen. Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said a man was seen allegedly filling a Rubbermaid tote with items he failed to pay for, totaling around $100.
The man is described as Caucasian with brown hair, who was last seen wearing light blue jeans, gray running shoes, a white baseball cap and a black fanny pack.
Breshears said the man was reportedly observed over video surveillance driving away in a silver truck with 1L Idaho license plates.
To report any information related to this case, contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.