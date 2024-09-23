The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation has appointed a new president and welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that Wayne Druffel is the newly elected three-year term president. Pullman residents Brandon Burch, Marcia Saneholtz and Dave Williams are the newest additions to the board.

Druffel joined the foundation in 2023. The news release said the Druffel family has been strong philanthropic partners, advocates and volunteers for the hospital over the past decade.

He was co-chairperson of the Next Era of Excellence fundraising campaign, which raised more than $7.5 million for the hospital and more than $1 million for the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, according to the news release.

The Druffel family established the Norm & Jessie Druffel Family Endowment in 2015, which the news release said helps support the hospital’s Orthopedic Center of Excellence and the Regional High School Athletic Training Program.

Druffel, along with his brothers and son, owns Norm Druffel & Sons, which the news release said is one of the largest wheat and grain producers in Whitman County. He also is the owner of Zeppoz Restaurant & Bowling.