The guild will give $2,000 to five local organizations that support women’s and children’s health. The news release says 12 nonprofits applied, but after a thorough review of applications, nine presented the need for the funding.

Women’s Leadership Guild members will vote to award grants during the event. According to the news release, nonprofit agencies that could be selected include the Boys and Girls Club, Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Family Promise of the Palouse, One More Time, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Strangulation Training, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center.

The 42-member guild was established in 2015 with a goal to empower regional nonprofit agencies that support women’s and children’s health, as well as Pullman Regional Hospital’s highest needs. Through membership contributions, the news release says the group has raised and gifted more than $306,000.