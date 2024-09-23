Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild will give $2,000 to five nonprofits during fundraiser Thursday night

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild is granting funding to specially selected regional nonprofits.

The philanthropic group announced in a news release Monday it will host the annual nonprofit night at the Washington State University Lewis Alumni Center at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The guild will give $2,000 to five local organizations that support women’s and children’s health. The news release says 12 nonprofits applied, but after a thorough review of applications, nine presented the need for the funding.

Women’s Leadership Guild members will vote to award grants during the event. According to the news release, nonprofit agencies that could be selected include the Boys and Girls Club, Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Family Promise of the Palouse, One More Time, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Strangulation Training, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center.

The 42-member guild was established in 2015 with a goal to empower regional nonprofit agencies that support women’s and children’s health, as well as Pullman Regional Hospital’s highest needs. Through membership contributions, the news release says the group has raised and gifted more than $306,000.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy