Pullman sales tax is increasing next year

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council approved a sales tax increase next year to fund a variety of street maintenance and transportation projects.

Councilors came together during a regular meeting Tuesday night to hold a public hearing on the proposed hike, however it attracted no commenters.

Members unanimously passed the measure to raise sales tax by one-tenth of a percent beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The city first considered the increase in April last year after it received a backlog of street repairs within the city, according to documents attached to the meeting agenda. Councilors created the Transportation Benefit District, governed by the city council, to allow a new sales tax within city limits be implemented.

Documents stipulate the district is allowed by Washington law to raise sales tax by one-tenth of a percent without voter approval. A voter-approved measure would allow for an additional two-tenths of a percent to be added to the sales tax rate, however this is not what the city was requesting.

Pullman’s current sales tax rate is 7.9%. An increase in rates will create another source of revenue to address the accumulation of maintenance requests, generating about $520,000 annually, according to the documents. The money will fund the city’s five-year Transportation Improvement Plan totaling to just over $83 million.

Councilor Ann Parks said while many don’t like to see increasing sales taxes, there’s plenty of benefits. The city won’t just be charging its residents, but everyone who makes a purchase in Pullman.

She added the funds will be set aside to allow the city to address necessary transportation projects.

A few downtown business owners also came to speak at the meeting.

Michelle Kelly, owner of Michelle’s Closet, said her business as well as many others are struggling to operate because of the Main Street construction project.