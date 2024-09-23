SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, wrapped its EMEA customer conference, QAD Transform Europe, in Brussels, with final preparations now underway for its next event, QAD Transform Americas, happening November 4-6 in Chicago, Illinois.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926635086/en/

Colin Coleman and Michael White of luxury flooring manufacturer Amtico giving their "Transforming your Workforce with QAD Redzone" presentation at general session (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are grateful for such a successful first Transform event and want to thank all who came together with us in Brussels, and our customers who shared such impactful success stories,” said QAD Chief Product and Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. “The only way for businesses to thrive is to transform, which is why we are excited to continue the thought leading discussions around mapping that transformation journey in Chicago.”

Customers, sponsors and other members of the QAD community will join fellow manufacturing and supply chain leaders from across the Americas for two and a half days of networking, education and technology innovation. Attendees will hear from industry experts and peers about the state of manufacturing and supply chains, what the future may bring and how to stay adaptive.

Agenda Highlights:

Introducing the Industrial Transformation Platform — QAD’s roadmap to help companies transform into an Adaptive Enterprise with QAD CEO Anton Chilton

Panel discussion with industry leaders on the transformation imperative

Effective change management across your organization

Uncovering root causes — not symptoms — of supply chain disruption

Keynote address on QAD’s technology strategy and the benefits of the Cloud with QAD CTO Tony Winter & AWS Enterprise Technologist Anand Desikan

Keynote address on Artificial Intelligence with Dan Chuparkoff , Technology leader and AI expert

Leveraging pragmatic AI

Aligning ESG and sustainability with commercial objectives

QAD's new flagship ERP release — ERP O³

Product updates on QAD Redzone Connected Workforce, QAD GTTE, QAD SRM, QAD DSCP and QAD Process Intelligence

Customer success stories

Panel discussion with Automotive industry thought leaders

Life Sciences Roundtable Lunch : Software Validation and Assurance

The new QAD roadmap for the Food and Beverage industry

Breakout sessions and QAD Sponsor Expo

The full agenda can be accessed here. For the latest updates on QAD Transform Americas, follow us on social media and engage using #QADTransform.

Event Details

What: QAD Transform Americas Customer Conference

When: November 4-6, 2024

Where: Fairmont Millennium Park Hotel | Chicago, Illinois

Registration: To register to attend QAD Transform Americas, click here.

A special thanks to the QAD Transform event sponsors:

Adaptivity, Ambit Software, Arista Consulting, AWS, Broomstreet, Digitus Business Solutions, Discovery Intech, Doclib, DSR 4Factory, Eagle, JK Tech, Logan Consulting, Progress OpenEdge, Strategic Information Group, Yash

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.