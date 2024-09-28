TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

“Unearthing Qiddiya” the global IRL Gaming tour continues. This time with a stop in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Game Show (TGS) where over 240,000 gaming fans, 3,000 global and local exhibitors from 40 countries, and publishers will gather in the biggest gaming convention in Japan. The first peeks into Qiddiya’s Gaming & Esports District and the lore of the Cyberpunk zone called, UBAR™ will be officially revealed in an immersive 1,000sqm booth in Hall 4 at Makuhari Messe, September 26-29, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926642069/en/

Qiddiya Gaming (Photo: Business Wire)

UBAR™ will be the first place in the world that offers a real-world cyberpunk lifestyle – featuring the next generation of gaming, IRL Gaming – in the world’s first city built for play, Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia. UBAR’s lore is a cybertropolis set in Arab Futurism and gamified as an RPG (role playing game).

“In UBAR™ cyberpunk-themed apartments are designed for gamers, jobs redefine the future of gaming, achievements unlock access to elite lounges, and nightlife pulsates–in a city that can be played through IRL–bringing it all together. Finally, UBAR™ is a place for the cyberpunk community to truly belong,” said Arnab Bhattacharya, Director of Strategy for Qiddiya Gaming.

At Tokyo Game Show, watch the world premiere of UBAR™ the game trailer from BAFTA™ and MTV VMA award-winning Creative Director and Artist, YKBX. https://ykbx.jp/

Attendees at TGS will co-create with Qiddiya Gaming in UBAR™ by hacking into the system, earning cheat codes to crack the Sentinel™ developed by Creature Technology Company, brand their persona with a digital UBAR™ ID, collect swag inspired by YKBX, and earn achievements to win the first relic in this zone, a replica, high-value Sentinel.

Additionally, special appearances and daily stage programming from Crazy Raccoon, ZETA DIVISION and notable VTubers will be livestreamed on @qiddiyagaming Twitch. Fans can Meet & Greet the game’s characters Layla & Noriko, score an autographed poster with original art by Hugh Fleming, and download the Music of UBAR remixed by DJ Makoto on Spotify or where you stream your music.

Qiddiya Gaming is powering the next generation of gaming and esports experiences. To join the community follow @qiddiyagaming and for the Japanese market @qiddiyagamingJP on X. See you in UBAR™. Where play becomes life.

The Lore of UBAR™ (video)

Before UBAR was ripped from its universe and transported to Qiddiya, it stood as the pinnacle of human achievement and the perfect fusion of creativity and technology.

In its original universe, UBAR, known here as the “Atlantis of the Sands,” was never lost to time but evolved into a futuristic metropolis, blending global cultures and innovations. As the world outside succumbed to climate disaster, UBAR opened its doors to the climate refugees, becoming a dynamic hub of multiculturalism and technological marvels driven by super-intelligent, organic computing, creating a new kind of cyberpunk where humans and machine merged into something new. This movement was dubbed, Arab Futurism.

Behind the façade of this technological utopia, a rot is slowly setting in; an emerging entity is corrupting the AI caretakers of UBAR with only one agenda. Rid UBAR of the humans that built it. Forever.

UBAR™ powered by Qiddiya Gaming is open at Tokyo Game Show, September 26-29, 2024 at Makuhari Messe, Hall 4 from 10am-5pm, daily (and on the 29th September from 9:30am-4:30pm).

Activation Highlights:

Hack the System and earn cheat codes to win a replica Sentinel designed by Creature Technology Company

Create your UBAR™ ID with an Instagram (VFX) Lens for future use in the zone once launched

Collect limited edition UBAR™ vinyl

Stream the Music of UBAR™ with original score by Dale Cornelius and remixed by Japan’s Makoto dropping on Spotify on September 24th

Watch the hottest esports pros and content creators on our stage with special appearances by Crazy Raccoon, ZETA DIVISION, and notable VTubers, giveaways inspired by YKBX and more!

Drop into the Qiddiya Gaming Discord for daily ciphers to hack and rewards including a Limited Edition autographed poster by Hugh Fleming, pins and boosts.

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya's inaugural project; the world’s first purpose-built city dedicated to play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from the capital of Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports and culture together to create a unique and unforgettable destination like no other on the planet.

Qiddiya City will boast more than 400 tourist attractions and experiences including high-energy entertainment venues, branded theme parks and world-leading stadiums and arenas. It is set to play host to some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events.