Quiznos is returning to Tucson, with a new restaurant opening near the University of Arizona campus as part of a blockbuster deal calling for 30 new locations to open in Arizona over the next five to seven years—making the Grand Canyon state a major hub for the brand as it continues its resurgence. This is the first new full-menu Quiznos in Arizona since 2010, and it comes with exciting new features like a drive-thru—only the second Quiznos in the U.S. to have one. The Tucson location at 2601 East Speedway is scheduled to have soft opening on September 26 th, and a Grand Opening celebration is planned for later in the fall.

The new Tucson restaurant boasts a new updated interior design with graphics specific to the local area and a modernized layout optimized for kitchen and customer flow. With new restaurant equipment, this location can offer expanded menu items such as crispy chicken tenders and French fries, further enhancing its appeal to both longtime and new customers.

Parish Patel, a quick-service restaurant industry veteran who has successfully operated several concepts, including Quiznos, over the course of his 21-year career, has returned to the brand to be part of its reinvigoration and is well-positioned to help lead the way in re-establishing Arizona as a central hub for Quiznos. Patel’s plan is likely to result in Arizona having the most Quiznos locations of any state in the U.S.

“Two decades after opening my first Quiznos location, I am truly inspired to again recommit to this great brand and play a key role in its ongoing reinvigoration and resurgence, with Arizona leading the charge in building back our footprint,” said Patel. “Having created QSR concepts from scratch and been involved with other established brands, I have a clear understanding of what works and what doesn’t and what’s critical for success.”

Nationally known and locally owned, the brand has realigned its corporate operations with a focus on aiding franchisees, highlighting Quiznos’ quirky heritage while strengthening its support for local communities.

“Parish Patel’s return highlights the strong growth potential that the iconic Quiznos brand has moving forward,” said Gregory Boudreaux, Vice President of Operations & Brand Leader at Quiznos’ parent company, REGO Restaurant Group. “Parish brings a wealth of restaurant experience and fresh ideas to the table, and we’re excited to be working with him again.”

